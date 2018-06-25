XX Sunday 24th June, 2018

Cases of domestic violence and child abuse are on the rise in T&T and over the last two years, more than 57,000 applications for protection orders have been made.
Sunday 24th June, 2018
T&T could expect $23 billion in investments in the downstream energy sector over the next four years, according to “a secret” Ministry of Energy document.
The ‘Inmate Cricket Development Programme’ is an applaudable initiative in principle of the Prisons Service, the T&T Cricket Board (TTBC) and the T&T Umpires and Scorers’ Union to use...
On Tuesday, June 26, the World will observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The Board of the Human Resource Management Association of T&To (HRMATT) has publicly endorsed the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development’s initiative in creating the National...
Educational Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) is appealing the decision of a High Court Judge to award over $1 million in compensation to a former manager who sued the State-owned special purpose...
The fans in Barbados showed up for Test cricket last evening and as much as 2,000 were present for the first session that started at 3 pm, for the first-ever day-night Test match in the Caribbean...
T&T’s goal shoot Samantha Wallace was sparingly used as New South Wales Swifts dropped a 57-60 loss to Queensland Firebirds in a tense Suncorp Super Netball clash in Brisbane, Australia,...
The LGBTQIA community should not be considered “pariah” or social outcasts, because they are part of our “new future”, Roman Catholic priest Father Martin Sirju has said.
