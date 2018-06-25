XX Sunday 24th June, 2018

‘Protection orders worthless’ Cases of domestic violence and child abuse are on the rise in T&T and over the last two years, more than 57,000 applications for protection orders have been made.

Multi-billion energy investments for T&T T&T could expect $23 billion in investments in the downstream energy sector over the next four years, according to “a secret” Ministry of Energy document.

Sport and prison reform in T&T The ‘Inmate Cricket Development Programme’ is an applaudable initiative in principle of the Prisons Service, the T&T Cricket Board (TTBC) and the T&T Umpires and Scorers’ Union to use...

‘No’ to drug abuse, illicit trafficking On Tuesday, June 26, the World will observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

HRMATT endorses sexual harassment policy The Board of the Human Resource Management Association of T&To (HRMATT) has publicly endorsed the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development’s initiative in creating the National...

EFCL appeals $m payout to sacked employee Educational Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) is appealing the decision of a High Court Judge to award over $1 million in compensation to a former manager who sued the State-owned special purpose...

Crop Over, horse racing fail to keep cricket fans awayvinod The fans in Barbados showed up for Test cricket last evening and as much as 2,000 were present for the first session that started at 3 pm, for the first-ever day-night Test match in the Caribbean...

Wallace’s Swifts slip to narrow defeat T&T’s goal shoot Samantha Wallace was sparingly used as New South Wales Swifts dropped a 57-60 loss to Queensland Firebirds in a tense Suncorp Super Netball clash in Brisbane, Australia,...