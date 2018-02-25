XX Sunday 25th February, 2018

HARARE—Captain Jason Holder says West Indies will be taking nothing for granted during the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers, despite entering as the highest-ranked side.
The much awaited local cricket season will finally bowl off today with matches across the country.
Seven-year-old Kaylah Burnley was born to be a dancer. She is currently the youngest ballet dancer en pointe in T&T; she started pointe when she was six in 2017.
The very best investors aren’t just known for their superior performance.
They are, most times, also praised for their ability to manage risks and generally avoid investing disasters.
Zoe Anthony and Zarek Wilson continued to add to their winning tally as action in the 2018 Carifta qualification events continue at the National Age Group Long Course Championships hosted by the...
Investigations are under way to determine the motive of nine Venezuelan men who were arrested in a house in La Romaine with a cache of firearms and ammunition on Thursday.
The circumstances which led to the 1990 attempted coup were completely different from what is taking place in the country now, Imam Yasin Abu Bakr said yesterday as he responded to a warning by...
Unlike nineteen years ago where we had to depend on media reports from the Print media in the United Kingdom or Europe on clubs where several of our former overseas-based players campaigned to...
The youth who hoped for a foothold in the land of the future—a new frontier inside the knowledge society—lament that prestigious institutions that grant privilege are distancing themselves from...
Arima businessmen are questioning the failure by acting Commissioner of Police (Ag CoP) Stephen Williams to issue firearm users licence for legitimate applicants, some more than six years old.
