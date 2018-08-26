XX Sunday 26th August, 2018

Panic fuel buying amid Petrotrin shutdown rumour Amid increased uncertainty and fear about the future of Petrotrin and job security, the state-owned company is assuring the public that there has been no change in its operations.

Excellent Stores turns 60…goes to St Lucia Amongst its many milestones Excellent Stores Ltd has yet another to celebrate on its 60th anniversary, which was held at its MovieTowne branch yesterday.

‘Caribbean should unite on cannabis legislation’ When Krishnan Wignarajah found out his mother and two of his siblings were all diagnosed with cancer he started to look into alternative medicine to help their treatment.

Cheap natural gas for T&T History was created in Caracas yesterday when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley signed on the dotted line for the importation of cheap natural gas from Venezuela.

A closer look at under-invoicing The United States (US) Department of State reported in its 2016 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report that under-invoicing occurs when “money launderers and those involved with value...

Stephen Ames Open tees off October 7 The inaugural Stephen Ames Golf Open will take place on October 7 at the Pointe-a-Pierre golf club, according to Adam Montano the junior golf coordinator at the club.

Guerra, Harris lead Straker Nets to fifth win Sadiki Guerra and Jeffrey Harris combined for 38 points to lead Straker Nets past Detour Shak Attack 86-62 and a fifth straight win in the Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball League at the...

Herbalife distributors claim in US$1B suit—events were a sham MIAMI (AP)—Patricia and Jeff Rodgers figured they did everything right to get rich beyond their wildest dreams selling Herbalife health and personal care products.