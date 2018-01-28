XX Sunday 28th January, 2018

Holding to a solid framework The world of investing can be extremely hazardous. Balancing risks with potential rewards defines, in part, what skilled investing is all about.

What (Trini) work ethic? There is a lackadaisical attitude towards work by a large segment of our population in that we generally do not like work and, if we can produce the minimal to get by, we will do so.

High energy The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago hosted their gala dinner on January 23 at the Hyatt Regency, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.

A Question of Justice Why do the elite in Trinidad and Tobago refuse to subject themselves to our healthcare system? Why do our political decision-makers seek medical care outside our borders?

Deosaran: A relief that T&T will get a permanent CoP Former chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Emeritus Professor Ramesh Deosaran said yesterday it is now a relief that the country will get a permanent Police Commissioner.

No mud slinging from Stinger There were no “mother count” songs, political attacks, or cult of personality bashings at Tuco’s (Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation) east zone Kaiso Karavan Calypso Tent’s opening night...

Aaliyah Prince, a Soca Princess on the rise This SPORTLIGHT series is brought to you courtesy Health Net Caribbean Limited (www.hncl.co.tt).

AG refers Terrorism Bill to JSC Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday referred the Anti-Terrorism Bill to a Joint Select Committee comprising eight members with a report to be submitted by March 31.

Nero runs qualifying marathon in Dubai Tonya Nero always challenges herself and makes good use on those opportunities as she did yesterday in the Dubai Marathon in qualifying for the upcoming Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia...