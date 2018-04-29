XX Sunday 29th April, 2018

How do we relate to the objects around us? Why do we keep some as precious and throw others away?
Sunday 29th April, 2018
Barrackpore United ran away winners of the 2018 T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Championship Division T20 title last evening, after a comfortable 40 runs victory over Preysal Sports Club in the final...
It was 1962, and a nine-year-old boy decided to take part in a singing competition at his primary school in Belmont.
Woodford Square, Port-of-Spain, was transformed into a lively marketplace as hundreds of students attached to Junior Achievement (JA) offered a wide variety of products for sale at the...
Economist Mary King expects an upbeat mid-year budget review to be delivered by Finance Minister Colm Imbert because of developments in the energy sector.
There is a division on the Police Service Commission’s process to select a Commissioner of Police.
Two Opposition MPs who sat as members of a Special Select Committee (SSC) to obtain information utilised by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in the selection of candidates for the positions of...
The Washington DC ‘Spring Meetings’ of 2018 included the 189 Nation IMF and The World Bank Group, while on the other side of the Atlantic, Queen Elizabeth II convened the CHOGM in London.
Last Sunday, the Feast of La Divina Pastora was held at the Siparia RC Church.
Sport has a unique way to capture the imagination. Week in, week out, the performances and exploits of athletes and teams leave us in awe.
