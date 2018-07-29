The House of Representatives meets tomorrow to decide on whether or not to accept the fourth nominee on the Merit List provided by the Police Service Commission through an official notification to...
You are here
XX Sunday 29th July, 2018
In case you missed it.
|
|
T&T’s podium finishes at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in cycling is only the start of much more to come, T&T Cycling Federation president Robert Farrier has said.
|
The Asa Wright Nature Centre in Arima is synonymous with bird watching.
|
The Emancipation Support Committee of T&T (ESCTT) opens the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, at 10.30 am today.
|
|
Alisha James should have been happy on Thursday when she won the winning mark, Corbeaux, in Play Whe draw.
|
This National Crime Prevention Programme is just about the last attempt by Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon, and the People’s National Movement Government at making a deep and surgical...
|
“I just got up - and yes, I’m fine.”
Those were People’s National Movement MP Maxie Cuffie’s words yesterday morning, following his arrival home on Thursday night.
|
Windies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed was brilliant with the ball as she led her team LCB Contractors Central Sports into the final of the 2018 edition of the Courts T20 Extravaganza at the Brian...
|
The search is on for a Point Fortin schoolboy who severely chopped his neighbour during an intense argument on Friday evening.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online