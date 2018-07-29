XX Sunday 29th July, 2018

When secrecy meets transparency The House of Representatives meets tomorrow to decide on whether or not to accept the fourth nominee on the Merit List provided by the Police Service Commission through an official notification to...

Farrier: Expect more cycling medals T&T’s podium finishes at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in cycling is only the start of much more to come, T&T Cycling Federation president Robert Farrier has said.

A bird watcher’s paradise The Asa Wright Nature Centre in Arima is synonymous with bird watching.

Pan African Festival begins today The Emancipation Support Committee of T&T (ESCTT) opens the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, at 10.30 am today.

Infected lung leads to baby’s death Alisha James should have been happy on Thursday when she won the winning mark, Corbeaux, in Play Whe draw.

Last Stand of a Soldier This National Crime Prevention Programme is just about the last attempt by Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon, and the People’s National Movement Government at making a deep and surgical...

Maxie’s back, doing fine “I just got up - and yes, I’m fine.” Those were People’s National Movement MP Maxie Cuffie’s words yesterday morning, following his arrival home on Thursday night.

Mohammed takes Sharks into final Windies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed was brilliant with the ball as she led her team LCB Contractors Central Sports into the final of the 2018 edition of the Courts T20 Extravaganza at the Brian...