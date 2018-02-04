xx Sunday 4th February, 2018

RIC pushes closer to WASA, T&TEC rate hikes The Regulated Industries Commission will be consulting with members of the public in late April or early May on a proposed rate increase for the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and by...

Love drives all great stories English journalist and novelists Jojo Moyes describes love as the driver for all great stories, not just romantic love, butnthe love of parent for child, for family and for country.

Narine: I’m still not ready for international duty BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine has cleared the air on why he declined a spot on the West Indies squad for next month’s ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

T&T to benefit from FIFA 2.0 strategy T&T is one of various Caribbean countries that stand to benefit from the FIFA Technical Experts Workshop which took place in Doha, Qatar over the past few days, bringing together 75 FIFA...

Two men escape police custody Police have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped after he broke a hole in a wall at the La Brea Police Station on Friday.

Venezuela crisis fuels exploitation in T&T The social, economic and political upheavals, hyperinflation, shortages of food, medicine and other supplies and US sanctions have forced many Venezuelans to flee their country and look for work...

No clash of cultures in T&T Some writers define cultural clashes as: “A type of conflict that occurs when different cultural values and beliefs clash. It is also been used to explain violence and crime.”

Solomon seeks preparation funding T&T quartermiler Jarrin Solomon remains frustrated into the new track and field season as his preparations continue to be hampered by the lack of funding with two major Championships...