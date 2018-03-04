XX Sunday 4th March, 2018

Don’t write off paper bank statements just yet Electronic bank statements have virtues — saving trees, keeping your desk uncluttered — but they also have a vice: They can be easy to forget.

10% fine for late Property Tax payments Property owners will be charged 10 per cent interest on property taxes which remain unpaid by March 15 annually, Finance Minister Colm Imbert indicated yesterday.

Three more cruises for Soca on the Seas Since its launch in 2016, Soca On The Seas has grown to encompass multiple cruise experiences.

Hallelujah for Maria Alonzo In a dark time when echoes of carnival soca contest with gunshots and the daily litany of abuse, greed, corruption and the culture of self, the recent Hilton tribute to Maria Alonzo, singer,...

Skeene resigns as Pro League CEO Dexter Skeene has resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) of the embattled T&T Professional Football League yesterday during a meeting of the Board of Directors at the Ato Boldon Stadium in...

No family ties to judge The judge assigned to determine whether or not the Law Association of T&T can continue its investigations into allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie, used to be married...

Phagwa Back in Times treat in Enterprise The 27th edition of the Kendra Phagwa Festival takes place tomorrow at 2.30 pm with grand celebrations at the Kendra Grounds, Gilibia Road (off Raghunanan Road), Enterprise.

Cop caught red-handed taking bribe A police corporal was arrested on Thursday during a sting operation at Maracas Bay.

Mechanic shot dead Mechanic Roddy Ramsingh went to help a friend fix his car on Friday night, but that good deed cost him his life when gunmen opened fire and killed him.