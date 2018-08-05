XX Sunday 5th August, 2018

Thank you for the music In grand style, the T&T Steel and Brass Symphonic Orchestra (TTSBSO) delivered a musical vote of thanks to late co-founder, Leslie Clement, at Daaga Hall, UWI on July 28 and 29.

Hindu/Indian contribution Albert Gomes, in his book “Through a Maze of Colour,” described the treatment meted out to Indians: “The Coolies—moreso the East Indian indentured labourer was stigmatized—came in for special...

EU-OECD have Caribbean on the ropes again The financial services sector of Caribbean jurisdictions, and other parts of the developing world, have been under continuous assault by the European Union (EU) and the Organisation for Economic...

Woman, 62, killed in home invasion A 62-year-old mother of five is believed to have been raped and strangled to death at her Thomasos Street, D’Abadie home yesterday.

Party Politics over National Interest It should have been sufficient to conclude that “All’s Well that Ends Well”, as the House of Representatives finally selected a Commissioner of Police after six years of having Stephen Williams...

PH driver’s family learn of his killing via social media Relatives of a PH driver who was shot dead in his car learnt of his tragic demise after photos of his dead body began circulating on social media yesterday morning.

What do colleges want? The college application process can seem pretty mysterious to the uninitiated.

Coronation night tomorrow for Miss World T&T Ten of T&T’s most beautiful and accomplished young women will take the stage of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) tomorrow to compete for the title of Miss World T&T 2018, at...