Officers from the Port-of-Spain City Police Multi-Operation Unit in collaboration with officers from the Special Investigation Unit of the Customs and Excise Division seized a large quantity of...
XX Sunday 7th January, 2018
Petro Jazz and Shak Attack smarting from defeats on Wednesday night, picked up their first win in two matches when the Big-Six stage of the Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball Tournament...
A drone was used by police officers to capture two men who attempted to flee the scene of a shooting in Tunapuna on Thursday evening.
Enough is enough.
A 24-year-old father of one, who could not bring himself to write his Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) Math exam on Thursday because of his mother who suffered a stroke one day before, was shot...
LOCAL cricket has been hit another devastating blow with the loss of long- serving administrator Ronald Cape.
Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Umpire Clyde Cumberbatch was remembered as a man of integrity at his funeral service yesterday at the All Saints Church on Marli Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain.
Island Hikers is resuming its jaunts across the country tomorrow with a visit to Balandra Basins.
“Champagne tastes, but with mauby pocket.”
This is a local saying which captures the idea of people with expensive tastes but not enough money to support that kind of lifestyle.
