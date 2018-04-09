XX Sunday 8th April, 2018

Wreckage from Russian rocket on Mayaro shore What was believed to be wreckage from an aircraft that washed ashore in Mayaro yesterday has been identified instead as parts of a stage rocket.

Communities begin skills training programme Last month, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts began its skills training programme for 265 communities nationwide.

Boxer Paul seeks redemption Nigel Paul, the super heavyweight boxer from T&T will be seeking some redemption when the boxing programme continues tomorrow.

In tribute to architect Colin Laird Colin Laird — architect of Queen’s Hall, the Jean Pierre Complex and National Stadium, the Brian Lara Promenade, and the National Library — has died at 93.

Moruga taxi driver dies in accident A Moruga taxi driver was killed and other people injured during a head on collision near Princes Town yesterday morning.

Don’t let people’s money, luxurious items burn your eyes An act of honesty has earned a young lady high praise and has gone viral as more people learn about it.

Scotiabank joins forces with govt for OSSCL Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance; Richard Young, chairman of the T&T International Financial Centre, and Stephen Bagnarol, senior vice-president and head, Caribbean South and East of...

Darts players head to Diego Martin for 701 tournament Some 32 players will, on Sunday, battle for top honours in the first 701 Darts Tournament being hosted by Northwest Darts Association, in conjunction with Daybreak Cafe in Diego Martin.