XX Sunday 8th July, 2018

Malvern bags division two netball title Led by the shooting of Aaliyah Mulrain, SWWTU Malvern held off Horizon to be crowned champion of the Second Division in the Lystra Lewis Port-of-Spain Netball League at the Jean Pierre Complex in...

Hurricane Harry storms to victory Hurricane Harry earned trainer Glenn Mendez his career 7ooth win in the feature event, the Modified Benchmark Handicap for three-year-old and over horses rated 90-70 over 1,750 metres, at the...

WASA repeats as A-1, Women champs Former national champion and top-ranked local Curtis Humphreys got the decisive victory as WASA edged Carenage Blasters 3-2 to repeat as champions of Division One of the Solo Senior National Table...

Opposition’s negative pursuits When opposition to Government’s initiatives lacks facts and therefore truth, then such pursuits eventually gain no credits for public enlightenment and the performance of the opposers.

T&T to host special meeting on CSME Leaders of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have agreed to a proposal from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that Trinidad and Tobago host a conference on the Caricom Single Market and Economy in...

Anti-terrorism hurdle cleared The happiness was visible on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s face at 10.40 pm on Thursday night.

Oil & gas well ruptures in Gulf of Paria Fishermen are bracing for losses after an abandoned oil well ruptured in the Gulf of Paria, shooting emissions of oil and gas 40 feet up from the seabed.

Colm’s son robbed, suspect detained Government ministers and their families are not immune to crime.

Confusion among lawyers over ‘silk’ The process used to select lawyers to become members of this country’s inner bar is “arbitrary and unfair,” Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, the president of the Law Association of T&T has said...