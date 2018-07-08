XX Sunday 8th July, 2018

Led by the shooting of Aaliyah Mulrain, SWWTU Malvern held off Horizon to be crowned champion of the Second Division in the Lystra Lewis Port-of-Spain Netball League at the Jean Pierre Complex in...
Hurricane Harry earned trainer Glenn Mendez his career 7ooth win in the feature event, the Modified Benchmark Handicap for three-year-old and over horses rated 90-70 over 1,750 metres, at the...
Former national champion and top-ranked local Curtis Humphreys got the decisive victory as WASA edged Carenage Blasters 3-2 to repeat as champions of Division One of the Solo Senior National Table...
When opposition to Government’s initiatives lacks facts and therefore truth, then such pursuits eventually gain no credits for public enlightenment and the performance of the opposers.
Leaders of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have agreed to a proposal from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that Trinidad and Tobago host a conference on the Caricom Single Market and Economy in...
The happiness was visible on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s face at 10.40 pm on Thursday night.
Fishermen are bracing for losses after an abandoned oil well ruptured in the Gulf of Paria, shooting emissions of oil and gas 40 feet up from the seabed.
Government ministers and their families are not immune to crime.
The process used to select lawyers to become members of this country’s inner bar is “arbitrary and unfair,” Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, the president of the Law Association of T&T has said...
A Beetham Gardens man who has been described an inspiration to others in the community has initiated legal action against the State and the acting Commissioner of Police after police broke into...
