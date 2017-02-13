Game of Thrones star wants to play Catwoman

Casting an icon from a comic book universe is an incredibly difficult process; sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't. The DCEU has seen casting decisions go both ways over the course of the last few years, and these developments are only going to become more interesting as the silver screen DC roster deepens.

Now it seems that Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has thrown her hat into the ring to portray Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, and it's a casting decision that seems like a total no-brainer to us.

Lena Headey posted a tweet that's short, sweet, and to the point, and it certainly echoes what many of us are now thinking: why hasn't Lena Headey been cast to play Selina Kyle yet? As far as casting decisions go for the DCEU, this one pretty much seems like an obvious choice. The Game of Thrones actress has a long resume of genre work that includes Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, as well as the cult classic Dredd, so she knows her way around a fight scene.

Beyond her penchant for action, sci-fi, and fantasy work (which already makes her a perfect candidate for Catwoman), at 43-years-old, she's arguably the perfect age to play a convincing long-time love interest for Ben Affleck's older Batman. The Magnificent Seven's Haley Bennett recently suggested the possibility that she may take on the part of Selina Kyle, but I personally think that an older and more seasoned version of Catwoman is the smarter choice for Warner Bros and DC at this point.

We still have no idea who DC wants for the role of Catwoman. Lena Headey is a phenomenal choice, but we will have to wait and see who makes the final cut. As of right now, Catwoman is expected to debut when David Ayer's Gotham City Sirens hits cinemas. (cinemablend.com)