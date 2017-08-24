BVI to introduce tourism levy in September

British Virgin Islands to introduce tourism levy in September

Visitors to the British Virgin Islands are being advised an environmental and tourism levy of $10 will be collected on arrival at the ports of entry from September 1.

The government has said that the funds collected will be used to facilitate environmental protection and improvement, as well as the maintenance and development of tourist sites and other tourism-related activities.

The environmental protection and tourism improvement fund act, 2017, which was passed on June 9th 2017, and subsequently gazetted on June 12, states that all visitors arriving to the territory via air or sea are required to pay the levy.

AP