Jamaica, Mexico sign MoU on multidestination travel

Jamaica has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mexico in the latest stage of a cross-nation strategy to grow multidestination tourism in the region.

“With bigger aircraft and larger capacity, it’s attractive to airlines to be able to make multiple stops,” Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said the island hoped to finalise the deal next month.

It followed the signing of an MoU with Cuba last May; part of a wider collaboration between the three countries and the Dominican Republic to boost marketing activity and encourage airlines to offer multi-stop routes within the region.

“With bigger aircraft and larger capacity, it’s attractive to airlines to be able to make multiple stops,” he said. “For tourists with three or four weeks’ vacation time it is particularly appealing.

“Airlines already do it a bit in the eastern Caribbean but now we want to offer it in the western Caribbean,” he added.

Bartlett said that Jamaica, Mexico, Cuba and Dominican Republic account for 70 per cent of all international visitors to the region, making it an attractive area for tour operators. He believed neighbours such as the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Haiti and Turks and Caicos could join the agreement in the future.

Bartlett said the country is currently 5.1 per cent ahead on UK visitor numbers than at the same point last year and presently forecasts between 221,000 and 223,000 visitors for 2017.

caribbeannewsdigital