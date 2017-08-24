You are here

Panama records strong increase in visitors from Europe

Thursday, August 24, 2017

From January to May 2017, Panama received a total of 102,388 European tourists, a 25.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2016, according to data from the Panama Tourism Authority.

Visitors come mostly from Spain, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, who choose Panama for its nature and culture.

