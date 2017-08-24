Management and career experts often advise finance professional about the importance of career pathways, and the value of creating well planned career development goals.
Panama records strong increase in visitors from Europe
Published:
Thursday, August 24, 2017
From January to May 2017, Panama received a total of 102,388 European tourists, a 25.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2016, according to data from the Panama Tourism Authority.
Visitors come mostly from Spain, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, who choose Panama for its nature and culture.
