Boost your Sex Drive naturally with these foods

Donna Mohammed

For centuries, humanity has been searching for that powerful aphrodisiac that will make sex more attainable or take sex to unheard of pleasurable heights. Throughout the world cultures vary in beliefs on certain rituals, exercises, scents or even visual aids that prove to be the coveted love potion, however, the one thing they all agree on is aphrodisiac foods.

Consuming aphrodisiac foods is thought to increase blood flow to the genitals, release natural bio-chemicals in the body to help you feel more aroused and relaxed and provide nutrients that improve the health of the sex organs. As a result, they are said to increase your arousal, energy, body temperature, or heart rate, sexually stimulating you. Considering that our brain is our largest sexual organ, some foods might even get you excited simply because they are associated with sex. Whether you believe in the science of it all or just adventurous enough to try anything that might get your mojo going, here are some love foods claimed to boost your sex drive naturally.

The famous 18th Century lover Casanova, was said to eat 50 oysters for breakfast every morning. Oyster is high in zinc, which is vital for testosterone production and healthy sperm. It also improves dopamine levels, which boosts the libido in both men and women. That aside, the seductive sensation of eating the oyster is sure to spark some romance between you and your lover.

Chocolate in its raw form is known for its high antioxidant content and contains phenyl ethylamine, said to stimulate a sense of excitement and well-being, the same hormone your body releases during sex. It also sparks dopamine production in the brain, which we already established increases the libido. Is it a coincidence that the gift of choice for valentines is chocolates?

Visually speaking, asparagus has got it going on but it also is packed with B Vitamin which is known as a folate that aids in increasing the production of histamine that is important for a healthy sex drive in both men and women.

Don't know what to do with all those pumpkins after Halloween? Like oysters, pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, which is essential for preventing testosterone deficiency in men. They are also loaded with libido vitamins and minerals like vitamin B, E, C, D, K and minerals including calcium, potassium, niacin and phosphorous. So, the next time you're ready to throw out the remnants of your pumpkins, keep the seeds and roast them to have as a snack.

The ancient Aztec's nickname for avocado was "ahuacati" or "testicle tree" because of its shape. It seems this fruit has been tagged an aphrodisiac for many years, but whether it is because of its shapely form or the fact that it is high in essential fatty acids and B6 (both increase male hormone production) is left for you to decide.

Some experts have called watermelon the new Viagra. With its high lycopene content, this deliciously cool fruit also contains citruline amino acids, which is good for the cardiovascular system and may have a Viagra-like effect on the body, as it relaxes blood vessels and improves circulation.

Maca, a root that belongs to the radish family is most commonly available in powder form. Also known to the Peruvians as "Peruvian ginseng" maca is rich in vitamins B, C and E and provides plenty of calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, phosphorous and amino acids. It is thought to boost the libido, increase endurance, balance hormones and increase fertility.

Every celery stalk is packed with androstenone and androstenol. When a man chews a celery stalk, odour molecules are release in his mouth, which travel up the back of his throat to his nose. Once there, the pheromones boost his arousal releasing scents and signals that make him more desirable to women. Not a big fan of celery? Don't worry the effects are fast acting as the pheromones are released immediately.

Keep in mind that even though these foods might help you get your groove on, they might cause more harm if you have any medical conditions that advise a certain diet. If that's not the case, then move over Viagra, you've got some powerful love foods to try out.