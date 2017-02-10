Discover romance at Texas de Brazil

Celebrate Love at Texas de Brazil this Valentine's Day and treat that special someone in your life to an all-you-can-eat experience.

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas.

The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats with halal options, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a-la-carte dessert selections.

You also have the option to celebrate love early at our unlimited acclaimed Sunday Brunch. Persons can partake of their live omelette station, Belgian waffles, assorted breads & pastries plus turkey link sausages, as well as local dishes like coconut bake and salt-fish buljol, tropical fruit salad and so much more! Also available are our Seafood a-la-cartes consisting of Jumbo Shrimp and Lobster Tail Platters.

Enjoy on Valentine's Day romantic cocktails, 2 for 1 on pre-selected sparkling wines, drink specials and live entertainment. The first 100 women will be treated to roses and a gift courtesy L'OrÃ©al.

We promise everlasting love at Texas de Brazil; it's worth the experience.

We're located at Level 2, Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain. For reservations call 623-0022 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com