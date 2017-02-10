Kam A Trini-Chinese institution

With over 20 years of serving excellent Chinese cuisine, Kam Wah has become a Trinidadian institution and, after 2016's rebuilding, Kam Wah's edifice at last reflects its standing in Trinidadian society.

The new, ground floor fine dining restaurant (accessed via Picton Street) takes elegance to a hitherto unimagined level, giving it the proper ambience in which to enjoy Kam Wah's culinary breakthroughs.

It should be noted that Kam Wah was the first to serve honey-garlic dishes and readily defends its boast of serving Trinidad's best crispy-skin pork, Peking duck and whole roasted suckling pig. The new all-glass informal dining room at the Maraval Road street level also brings Kam Wah's more casual side into the 21st Century (while maintaining the finest Chinese traditions, occasionally modified to suit the Trinidadian palate).