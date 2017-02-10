PrivÃ©...a

At PrivÃ©, we offer exquisite spaces for everyone, from couples to companies. PrivÃ© Restaurant has an unparalleled collection of the world's best cuisines and dining experiences.

Diners can choose from four separate yet comfortable dining areas: our air-conditioned Dining Room; the covered Patio; the earthy Iguana Deck or the open air Casuarina Courtyard. All events from romantic dinners (and weddings) to lavish corporate celebrations can find the perfect space at PrivÃ© - and delectable food to match!

Our new business hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 10pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 11pm and Sundays from 11am to 3pm.

Be sure to join us for Wednesday Night Buffets, Friday After Work Cocktails and Sunday Luncheon Buffets.

PrivÃ©, "where Ambiance meets Elegance".