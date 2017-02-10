Driftwood Restaurant is located in the Tradewinds Hotel in St Joseph Village, San Fernando. They opened their doors in 2006 when Tree House Restaurant - managed by the hotel - closed down.

In 2008, the establishment was changed to 3's Wine House and Restaurant, trading as Driftwood Restaurant under the new leadership of its owner Gordon Easton, and it is operated as a family business.

Driftwood Restaurant serves a wide range of items, specializing in authentic Caribbean cuisine including American, Mexican and other international dishes and favourites such as burgers, steak and lobster. Their space seats 50 persons indoors and 80 persons poolside, and visitors can also enjoy live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights by the pool.

The Hotel has two conference rooms with a maximum seating capacity of 80 and 20 persons respectively, which can be used for small weddings, dinners and conferences. These are serviced by Driftwood Restaurant, which is known to be one of the best in South Trinidad.

Their hours are from 5am to 11pm, Mondays to Sundays. For reservations, please contact Suzette at (868) 679-9748 or Gail at (868) 653-0382 or (868) 292-1703.