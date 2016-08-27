History of T&T chess needs to be published

When Ian Ali, well known teacher, author and chess player, was asked by the T&TCA earlier this year to write a history of the sport in Trinidad and Tobago he readily accepted.

His assignment was expected to be a significant part of the association’s 80th anniversary celebrations, coinciding with the two recent international tournaments which attracted GMs and IMs from different parts of the globe.

Much to the disappointment of Ali and a number of other chess enthusiasts, however, his work is yet to be published.

After spending several months in researching the subject, Ali has produced a fairly comprehensive, informative and very readable history of chess in T&T. In fact, he has succeed in a task where others, including DR himself, have failed.

As a published writer, Ali was able to tap into historical sources that DR did not even know existed.

Ali begins his history with a fascinating account of the sport in colonial times, when chess played a fraternal role among British West Indian territories, with Trinidad hosting the Inter-Colonial Tournament in 1897 in which Barbados and British Guiana participated.

In conjuring up this long forgotten period, Ali states, “Chess activity blossomed in the 1920 after the First World War.

The chess section of the Royal Victoria Institute (RVI) was formed under the leadership of Dr Arthur Hutton McShine. Two other chess clubs, the Girwood Chess Club in Port-of-Spain founded by C.B. Franklin and the Pan-Cassian Chess Club founded in 1922 revealed a vibrant chess culture existing.

“Chess was a popular activity at the YMCA and simultaneous exhibitions were frequently played.

“In 1930 Trinidad contested a ‘cable match’ with British Guyana and later with Barbados. The British Guiana and the British West Indies Chess Federation was formed in 1938 and the first Inter-Colonial Tournament of this period began.

Inter-Caribbean chess activity during this period indicates that chess was a pro-imperialist activity, designed to keep the British colonies together. It was also a middle class activity that prominent persons indulged in.”

Ali then proceeds to give a detailed history of the RVI Chess club which dominated the sport from the 1920s to the 1970s, producing a series of national champions. He includes in this account the two simultaneous exhibitions conducted by visiting world champion Alexander Alekhine at the Royal Victoria Institute in February 1939.

He notes: “Hundreds of spectators turned up paying an entrance fee of two shillings each to support the socially prominent personalities playing as well as to see the world champion in action.”

Apart from his comprehensive and fascinating account of RVI’s history, the prominent personalities who ran it and the many champions it produced, Ali has also profiled the role of other major chess clubs which have blossomed after RVI’s disappearance.

The fact that Ali has completed this unique undertaking at the request of the TTCA, that he has produced a comprehensive history of the royal game in T&T purely as a result of his love for the sport and his appreciation for its social benefits demands the gratitude not only of the Association but also of the entire chess community.

It is a grievous fact, then, that this history was not published, as promised, alongside the two international tournaments celebrating the Association’s 80th anniversary.

DR can only hope that Ali’s history will see the light of day before the end of this anniversary year.