Bravo to the rescue

Heavy rain was expected in the Fort Lauderdale area but the only thing that fell on fans at the Central Broward Regional Park were leather balls as it rained sixes in the first match of the Paytm Twenty20 (T20) series where the West Indies pulled off a brilliant victory off the last ball.

The world champions got a belligerent century from Tableland in the form of Evin Lewis and 79 from Castries in the form of Johnson Charles to tally their highest ever T20 score of 245/6.

Lokesh Rahul, the man from Mangalore in India, threatened to make Carlos Brathwaite’s debut as captain a sour one but the tried and tested Dwayne Bravo stepped forward when it mattered most and helped the regional side prevail.

With eight runs needed in the final over and two off the last ball, the right arm seamer got Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught at backward point to spark wild celebrations among the West Indians.

The Indian skipper was put down by Marlon Samuels in the same position off the first ball of the over but second time around the Jamaican was not going to make a mistake.

Rahul looked on in horror from the non-striker’s end as his unbeaten 110 off 51 balls would play second fiddle on the day.

The tall right hander slapped 12 fours and five sixes, as he brought India back into the match after the early loss of Ajinkya Rahane and poster boy Virat Kohli.

Opener Rohit Sharma also played brilliantly and got 62 off 28 balls with four fours and four sixes.

Earlier, India won the toss and with rain hanging around sent the West Indies in to bat on a belter of the batting pitch. Chris Gayle failed a fitness test before play because of his chronic back injury so he did not feature in the affair.

Openers Charles and Lewis batted as if they were at the crease since Friday night.

Anything in their arc disappeared into the crowd and while they hammered, it looked like a baseball game.

“Home runs” were coming fast and furious and skipper MS Dhoni was fixing his hat continuously. The only thing he could have done was to use his hat to hide the ball so that the duo couldn’t see it.

It seemed like they were seeing it as big as a breadfruit from St Vincent.

At the end of the powerplay, West Indies were 78 without loss—the most runs ever conceded by India in a T20 powerplay. Charles rushed to his half century off just 24 balls, with four sixes and five fours. Lewis at the other end was motoring along almost unnoticed.

They posted a robust 126 runs for the opening association before the partisan Indian crowd had anything to cheer about. Mahammad Shami castled Johnson for 79, which came off 33 balls with six fours and seven sixes. The partnership of 126 was the third best opening stand for the West Indies in T20 cricket. Gayle and Dwayne Smith leads with 145 against South Africa. The other is Gayle and Andre Fletcher with 133 versus Australia.

As Charles walked off the field, one could have seen the relief in the body language of the Indians but they did not expect what was to come. As Charles left, he spoke to Lewis as if to tell him it’s your time now and the left hander obliged.

He rushed to his half century off just 25 balls with four fours and three sixes. He was joined by Andre Russell and they added 76 runs in six overs, as Lewis ran amok slamming five sixes in the 11th over of the innings bowled by Stuart Binny. In all the over costed India 32 runs, as they looked lost at sea.

Russell left for 22 and soon after Lewis brought up a most magnificent century off 48 balls with five fours and nine sixes. India was able to send him back into the dugout soon after for an even 100. His effort was the fifth fastest in International T20 and the second fastest by a West Indian after Gayle’s 47-ball ton against England. South Africa’s Richard Levi remains at the top as he slammed his off 45 balls.

Towards the end a few lusty blows by Kieron Pollard (22) and Brathwaite (14) took West Indies to an eventual 245/6 off their 20 overs—the third best in the history of this format. Sri Lanka remains in pole position with 260/6 against lowly Kenya.

Both teams return to the venue today for the second and final match of the series.

SCOREBOARD

​WI vs India • WI inns

J Charles b Shami 79

E Lewis c Ashwin b Jadeja 100

A Russell lbw Jadeja 22

K Pollard b Bumrah 22

C Brathwaite run out 14

D Bravo not out 1

L Simmons b Bumrah 0

M Samuels not out 1

Extras: (w4, nb2) 6

Total: for 6 wkts(20ovs) 245

Fall of wkts: 126, 204, 205, 235, 244, 245.

Bowling: M Shami 4-0-48-1, B Kumar 4-0-43-0, J Bumrah 4-0-47-2, R Ashwin 4-0-36-0, R Jadeja 3-0-39-2, S Binny 1-0-32-0.

India inns

A Rahane c Bravo b Russell 7

R Sharma c Johnson b Pollard 62

V Kohli c Fletcher b Bravo 16

KL Rahul not out 110

MS Dhoni c Samuels Bravo 43

Extras: (2lb, 4w) 6

Total: for 4 wkts (20ovs) 144.

Fall of wkts: 31, 48, 137, 244.

Bowling: A Russell 4-0-53-1, S Badree 2-0-25-0, D Bravo 4-0-37-2, S Narine 3-0-50-0, C Brathwaite 4-0-47-0, K Pollard 3-0-30-1. Result: West Indies won by 1 run.

Series: West Indies lead 1-0.