Garcia looking forward to Guatemala clash

Holland-based T&T winger Levi Garcia is hoping to pick up from where he left off when the T&T Soca Warriors resume their 2018 Concacaf Group C Semifinal Round World Cup qualifying campaign. The Soca Warriors host Guatemala on Friday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 7.06 pm before heading to Jacksonville, Florida to meet USA on September 6.

It’s been just over six months since Garcia made his senior international debut for T&T which he marked with a match-winning double in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over St Vincent and the Grenadines at Arnos Vale and the 18-year-old from Santa Flora, now a seasoned pro in the Dutch Eredivisie is hoping to again bring his A-game for Guatemala.

T&T currently sits at the top of the four-team group with ten points, three ahead of USA while Guatemala is next with six points and St Vincent and the Grenadines, bottom of the table without a point.

With two matches left for each team the Kenwyne Jones-captained Soca Warriors need only a point to qualify as one of the top two teams from the group to earn a spot in the six-team Final Round of Qualifiers to the World Cup in Russia.

Garcia said, “It’s going to be a big occasion for us and I am seeing a tough game as well for us on Friday. But we will be ready for it. We have an amazing team spirit and a great squad that will pull us through.

“I have not played against Guatemala before but I have seen the games and I know the Central American style so I expect they will come all out and try to stamp their authority. But we have shown that we are capable of putting them on the back foot which is exactly what we will need to do. Once we settle in early and we make sure to avoid any silly mistakes then the game will be ours.”

Garcia has played in all three of AZ Alkmaar’s matches so far this season and is expected to feature for them today before arriving in Port of Spain on Tuesday to join the T&T team. He also scored three goals for the club in their preseason campaign.

“I had a strong preseason and we’ve already played three games in the new season. I feel really good at the moment. I’m just very excited as always to meet up with my national teammates for these two World Cup qualifiers,” he said.

The T&T team enters a live-in camp today while the Guatemalans arrive in Port of Spain.

T&T coach Stephen Hart is expected to have some light sessions with the players who are already in camp today while full preparations begin tomorrow with the majority of the squad.

“We have some of the players coming in on Monday and Tuesday but we’ll start some work with those that are here on Sunday evening. The important thing will be to have everyone here healthy and ready for the match. It’s nothing new to us in terms of having a full squad in maybe three to four days before a match. We’ll focus on what we need to do and manage our preparations in relation to Friday’s match in a fully concentrated mode,” Hart said.

Tickets for Friday’s match remain on sale at Lotto locations nationwide and are priced at $300 (covered) and $150 (uncovered). Gates open at 4 pm on Friday ahead of the 7.06 pm kick off.

T&T Soca Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip (Morvant Caledonia AIA), Greg Ranjitsingh (Louisville City FC), Adrian Foncette (Police FC).

Defenders: Aubrey David (Dallas FC), Radanfah Abu Bakr (JK Silame Kalev), Sheldon Bateau (FC Krylia Sovetov), Carlyle Mitchell (Seoul E-Land FC), Daneil Cyrus (W Connection FC), Yohance Marshall (Murcielagos FC), Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids).

Midfielders: Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders), Andre Boucaud (Dagenham & Redbridge), Hughtun Hector (W Connection FC), John Bostock (Racing Lens), Levi Garcia (AZ Almaar), Kevin Molino (Orlando City), Khaleem Hyland (KVC Westerlo), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery), Jomal Williams (Murciealagos FC), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada FC).

Forwards: Trevin Caesar (Orange County FC), Shahdon Winchester (Murciealagos FC), Cordell Cato (San Jose Earthquakes), Kenwyne Jones (Central FC).