Opener Lewis impresses with bat

At the end of the powerplay, West Indies were 78 without loss—the most runs ever conceded by India in a T20 powerplay. Charles rushed to his half century off just 24 balls, with four sixes and five fours. Lewis at the other end was motoring along almost unnoticed.

They posted a robust 126 runs for the opening association before the partisan Indian crowd had anything to cheer about. Mahammad Shami castled Johnson for 79, which came off 33 balls with six fours and seven sixes.

The partnership of 126 was the third best opening stand for the West Indies in T20 cricket. Gayle and Dwayne Smith leads with 145 against South Africa. The other is Gayle and Andre Fletcher with 133 versus Australia.

As Charles walked off the field, one could have seen the relief in the body language of the Indians but they did not expect what was to come. As Charles left, he spoke to Lewis as if to tell him it’s your time now and the left hander obliged.

He rushed to his half century off just 25 balls with four fours and three sixes.

He was joined by Andre Russell and they added 76 runs in six overs, as Lewis ran amok slamming five sixes in the 11th over of the innings bowled by Stuart Binny. In all the over costed India 32 runs, as they looked lost at sea.

Russell left for 22 and soon after Lewis brought up a most magnificent century off 48 balls with five fours and nine sixes. India was able to send him back into the dugout soon after for an even 100.

His effort was the fifth fastest in International T20 and the second fastest by a West Indian after Gayle’s 47-ball ton against England. South Africa’s Richard Levi remains at the top as he slammed his off 45 balls. Towards the end a few lusty blows by Kieron Pollard (22) and Brathwaite (14) took West Indies to an eventual 245/6 off their 20 overs—the third best in the history of this format.

Sri Lanka remains in pole position with 260/6 against lowly Kenya.

Both teams return to the venue today for the second and final match of the series.