Persad’s triple-double fails to save T&T

Point guard Jordan Persad recorded a triple-double for T&T but it was all in vain as his team fell to its second straight defeat in the Centrobasket Under-15 Boys Championships in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on Thursday evening.

The T&T basketballers gave a better account of themselves in this affair despite losing 100-90 to Panama. In their opening match, the local side, who had persad topscoring with 22, suffered a 57-point (122-65) loss to Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

Persad notched a match-high once again with 38 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and was unselfish with the ball with 10 assists leading T&T offensive effort as well as defense, also stealing the ball five times.

The Panamanians were ready for the challenge and did not take T&T fro granted, jumping to a early narrow lead of 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.

T&T, which is being coached by Barry Stewart and Morgan “Axe” Shade, stayed close into the second session but were still outscored 26-22, to trail, 43-37 at the half. Panama’s main offensive presence coming from duo Edward Lopez and Carlo Controni.

On the resumption, the local team was not as composed as the first half and struggled to get the ball through the net unlike Lopez and Controni who found the going easier and led Panama’s run, to connect 28 points in the third period while T&T was made to labour for each basket and could only muster 19.

Lopez was best for the Panama team, almost matching T&T’s leading scorer with 33 points and had eight assists. Lopez was also key on defense for the team from Panama as he secured 16 rebounds. Panama also had applauding contributions from Controni with 28 points, captain Jesus Sanjur with 15 points, 10 assists and six steals and Alexis Murillo with 12 points.

Persad did not go it alone though as he was well supported again by teammate guard Micah Didier-Le Blanc, who registered a double-double, netting 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds as they partnered to lead T&T’s fightback in the fourth quarter, which proved to be T&T best session of play.

The local boys went to outplay their opponent, outscoring them 34-29 but it was too late and T&T went away with the 10-point defeat.

Today, the youngsters will play their final preliminary round match of Group B against Guyana, which is entering winless as well.

RESULTS

​Thursday

T&T 90 vs Panama 100

Mexico 95 vs Costa Rica 66

Dominican Republic 118 vs Guyana 12

Wednesday

T&T 65 vs Dominican Rep 122

Panama 101 vs Guyana 24

Puerto Rico 84 vs Costa Rica 45