World champs Windies look to show force

While most people in T&T would be at the market this morning, the world champions West Indies will be battling India at 10 am at the Central Broward Regional Park in Fort Lauderdale USA in the first of two Paytm Twenty20 (T20) matches.

The time for the match has been fixed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who is in charge of these matches. BCCI will beam the matches ‘live’ to India at prime time 7.30 pm for its massive following in India.

West Indies will go into the battle with a new captain in the form Carlos Brathwaite. He is looking ahead to the clash with great enthusiasm.

“I am very excited as it is a very big honour to captain the West Indies and to lead a great bunch of guys in what we hope to be a series win.

“I have gotten a great vote of confidence from senior guys so at the team meeting it was just about finding a way to win these games.”

The Barbadian, who shot to fame after hitting England’s Ben Stokes for four successive sixes to lead the West Indies to the World T20 title is expecting plenty of runs from the Broward pitch.

“If the pitch is anything like the practice pitch we can see scores in excess of 180 to 200 runs,” said Braithwaite. “By all reports the CPL matches here were a tremendous success as the pitches were reported to be good and once that happens again we will have a great game of cricket.”

The ground is expected to be sold out today, with 10,000 fans likely showing for the match. They are mainly non-resident Indians living here so the West Indies will not enjoy the majority crowd support. This is not a problem for the Windies according to Brathwaite.

“Well we played them in India in the semifinals and won so that is not really a factor. It isn’t anything foreign. The most important thing is when you cross the line. Even if the people of the Caribbean are not here, we know they are supporting us and we want to give them 110 percent in order to win the matches.”

Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “West Indies is an extraordinary team in the limited-overs format. Sometimes having one allrounder can give you balance. They have two or three. Power-hitters become crucial in the smaller formats, and they have so many of them. They also play an entertaining brand of cricket so it will be a challenge for us.”

The rain is likely to play a hand on this weekend’s activities as the forecast in not promising at all. The risk of flooding, downpours and gusty thunderstorms are expected to spread toward Southern Florida as a tropical disturbance spreads northwestward from Cuba.

While the risk of a tropical storm or hurricane striking southeastern Florida has diminished for this weekend, a tropical disturbance, dubbed 99L, still threatens.

T20 Squads

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree, Sunil Narine.

India: MS Dhoni (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Stuart Binny.