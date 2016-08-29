12 gold medals for dominant T&T in J’ca

The trio of Derron Douglas, Shreya Maharaj and Priyanka Khellawan all captured gold medals as T&T won three of the four titles on offer in the Under-11 and Under-13 Singles finals when the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Pre-Cadet Championship ended at the National Indoor Sports Arena, Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday.

After topping his round-robin series on Friday night, Douglas was gifted a bye to the Under-13 quarterfinals, where he defeated Jamaica Derrick Francis 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 and then outplayed fellow T&T player Messiah Walcott in the semifinals, 11-3, 11-3, 11-7, before he outclassed Guyana’s Isaiah Layne 11-8, 12-10, 11-3 in the final.

Layne’s route to the final was a tough one as he first beat Jamaican Jordan Campbell 11-6, 11-9, 13-15, 11-13, 11-9, then ousted T&T duo, Mikhail Dookie 5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 and Nicholas Lee 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 in his quarterfinal and semifinal encounters, respectively.

Walcott booked his last-four place courtesy his 11-6, 11-3, 11-4 defeat of Barbadian Ronico Sealy, while he humbled Jamaican, Cezare Meghie 11-4, 11-1, 11-6. Both Walcott and Lee got bronze as semifinal losers.

Maharaj had a much harder task in the Under-13 Girls decider as she was taken the distance by Guyana’s Nevaeh Clarkston before she prevailed 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9.

Earlier in the semifinals, Maharaj whipped countrywoman Rayanna Boodhan 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 and Clarkston stopped T&T’s Shurja Welch 11-5, 12-10, 11-7.

And in the two quarterfinals, Boodhan ousted host player Alicia Pearman 8-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 and Welch outlasted Guyana’s Abigale Martin 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 8-11, 11-7.

Khellawan continued her impressive form on her way to the Under-11 Girls title with a come-from-behind 5-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 win over Jamaican Kelsey Davidson for the gold medal.

This after the T&T ace spanked Jamaican Giana Lewis 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 in the quarterfinals and another host player, Liana Campbell, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 in her semifinal.

The two other T&T players to reach the main draw quarterfinals, Rebekah Sterling and Brianna Solomon were stopped at the first hurdle by Campbell, 5-11, 6-11, 14-16 and Davidson, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7, 8-11, respectively.

T&T was denied a clean sweep of the singles, after Jalen Kerr went under to Guyana’s Kaysan Ninvalle in an entertaining final, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11 to take silver.

Kerr earned his spot in the title match, firstly by beating Guyana’s Colin Wong 11-8, 11-4, 15-13 in the last-eight and fellow T&T smasher Jamali Mauge 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in his semis, while Ninvalle topped Jamaican hopeful Dujaun Jackson 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 11-2 and T&T’s Nicholas O’Young 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5.

O’Young had earlier brushed aside Jamaica’s Joel Butler 11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10 while Mauge blanked Krystian Sahadeo, also of Guyana, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7.

Overall, it was a dominate showing by the T&T contingent under the supervision of head coach Edwin Humphreys and his assistant Dexter Abbott as they captured 12 of 14 gold medals on offer after sweeping all four team titles (Under-11 Boys, Under-11 Girls, Under-13 Boys, Under-13 Girls) as well as five of six doubles crowns.

They included the Under-13 Boys, Girls and Mixed Doubles as well as the Under-11 Boys and Mixed Doubles, with a second placed finish in the Under-11 Girls Doubles. The tournament concludes today, resuming with quarterfinal matches this morning.

Honour

Under-11

Team

Boys: 1. T&T; 2. Jamaica ‘A’; 3. Guyana

Girls: 1. T&T; 2. Jamaica ‘A’; 3. Jamaica ‘B’

Mixed Doubles

1. Nicholas O’Young/Priyanka Khellawan (T&T)

2. Jalen Kerr/Brianna Solomon (T&T)

3. Dujaun Jackson/ Liana Campbell (Jam) & Joel Butler/Kelsey Davidson(Jam)

Girls Doubles

1. Liana Campbell/Kelsey Davidson (Jam)

2. Priyanka Khellawan/Rebekah Sterling (T&T)

3. Selena Khwalsingh/Olivia Peterkin (Jam) & Rohanna Anderson/Jhanelle Blake (Jam)

Boys Doubles

1. Nicholas O’Young/Jalen Kerr (T&T)

2. Dejaun Jackson/Joel Butler (Jam)

3. Jamali Mauge/Vheer Samnarine (T&T) & Jelani Barnaby/Demar Williams (Jam)

Girls Singles

1. Priyanka Khellawan (T&T);

2. Kelsey Davidson (Jam);

3. Liana Campbell (Jam) & Thuraia Thomas (Guy)

Boys Singles

1. Kaysan Ninvalle (Guy);

2. Jalen Kerr (T&T);

3. Jamali Mauge (T&T) & Nicholas O’Young (T&T)

Under-13 Medal winners

Team competition

Boys: 1. T&T; 2. Guyana; 3. Jamaica

Girls: 1. T&T; 2. Guyana 3. Jamaica

Mixed Doubles

1. Derron Douglas/Shreya Maharaj (T&T)

2. Kaysan Ninvalle/Abigale Martin (Guy)

3. Messiah Walcott/Rayanna Boodhan (T&T) & Derick Francis/Alicia Pearman (Jam)

Girls Doubles

1. Shrey Maharaj/Rayanna Boodhan (T&T)

2. Nevaeh Clarkston/Abigale Martin (Guy)

3. Soleisha Young/Tavera Prendergast (Jam) & Fiona Li/Alicia Pearman (Jam)

Boys Doubles:

1. Derron Douglas/Messiah Walcott (T&T)

2. Nran Bissu/Kaysan Ninvalle (Guy)

3. Derick Francis/Jordan Campbell (Jam) & Ronico Sealy/Emmanuel Gibbs (B’dos)

Singles:

Girls:

1. Shreya Maharaj (T&T);

2. Nevaeh Clarkston (Guy);

3. Shurja Welch (T&T) & Rayanna Boodhan (T&T)

Boys:

1. Derron Douglas (T&T);

2. Isaiah Layne (Guy);

3. Nicolas Lee (T&T) & Messiah Walcott (T&T)