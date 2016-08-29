Gold for Griffith in Pan Am sambo

T&T’s Gershon Griffith and Jeremy Rudolpho have earned the country’s first four medals at the Pan American Sambo Championship, currently taking place in Paraguay.

Representing T&T for the first time, Griffith won a gold medal in the Combat Sambo in the 52kg contest when he defeated Brazilian Dain Rian in the final yesterday.

Only the day before Griffith who hails from Arima, received silver although being beaten in the final of the 52 kg Sport Sambo fight contest by El Salvador’s Che Diaz. He showed early intentions of a medal at the championship when he produced an impressive display to defeat hometown favourite Morales Guzman to advance on day two of the tournament on Friday.

Rudolpho, another newcomer to the T&T team, faced a tough semi-final contest against world champion Mancuso Vincent in the 100kg of the United States which he lost but received bronze.

He received a bye into the semis where he gave a good account of himself but proved to be no match for the world champion fighter.

Yesterday another T&T fighter Keron Bourne was beaten in the semi finals Ansola Jose of Colombia in a 62kg contest, a result that earned him a bronze medal.

The team, without Joash Walkins, the Pan American and World Championship silver medallist, was uncertain of a medal in Paraguay although manager and coach Jason Fraser had warned of the expectations of the newcomers. Walkins sustained an injury to his knee during a training session and has been put on rest by doctors, only a week after he pulled off the fastest victory in the sport in T&T by beating Colombian Mike Soto in 23 seconds at the last Ruff N Tuff Sambo Championship at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

Fraser told the Guardian yesterday that members of his team had to put their hands into their pockets to purchase tickets for the tournament and pleaded with corporate T&T to support his team and the sport financially, noting there is a lot of benefit to receive from it on the international stage.

The T&T sambo team is currently battling for the right to be among the top five countries in the Pan Am region. They received that honour by virtue of being ranked fourth in 2012 and second in 2013 before achieving the top ranked position in 2014 following an all-round performance, but Fraser said the team fell out of the top five after their failure to carry a full team at the tournament last year. The curtains come down on the championships later today.