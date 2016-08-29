Jones says Warriors fired up

T&T Soca Warriors skipper Kenwyne Jones says his fitness level is on point and he’s ready to lead the national team in Friday’s penultimate Group C Concacaf semfinal round clash with Guatemala at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 7.06pm

Jones was speaking on Saturday as he looked ahead to the start of a live-in training camp yesterday with the rest of the T&T 24-man squad and along with head coach Stephen Hart also issued a calls for support as the attempts to secure its passage through the Concacaf hexagonal stage which commences in November.

“Don’t wait ’till we qualify. The team has been doing well for the past three and a half years, making steady progress and I believe we have giving a product for the nation to be proud of. This is a big game just like those of ’89 and the 2006 games,” Jones said on I95.5 FM on Saturday night. “The ticket cost is less than that of a boat ride so there is no excuse for fans not to fill the stadium.”

The Central FC star who has played for teams such as Stoke City, Sunderland, Southampton and Cardiff City, made it clear that his T&T troops know very well what their mission is.

“I’ve already had that conversation with them (players) so they know what the rewards can be. We know that we have a lot of work to do and a long way to go before we qualify (for the World Cup). Even though we have done so well in the group, no game is an easy game and we expect to always have a fight on our hands. I think the team is well prepared to go through all the ups and downs. We have matured as a unit and I am quite confident in my group,” Jones said.

He noted he has not training with the team. “This week is very important in terms of us coming together. I am fit but who knows, you don’t know what a game will call for. I have the advantage of not traveling long hours anymore to come to play but there is still the preparation before the match.”

Hart will begin his sessions today at the Hasely Crawford Stadium while Guatemala will undergo their sessions at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar before their one-hour session at the match venue on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the camp, Hart said: “We have a tendency to like it only when things go well. In real life, you have good times, bad times and times when you need to fight. And when you really suffer to get the result and then you get the result, the joy that comes from achieving that is something that personally drives me. The support of the people… we can’t say enough of how important that is,” Hart said.

T&T currently sits at the top of the four-team group with ten points, three ahead of USA while Guatemala is next with six points and St Vincent and The Grenadines, bottom of the table without a point.

With two matches left for each team, the Soca Warriors need only a point to qualify as one of the top two teams from the group to earn a spot in the six-team Final Round of Qualifiers to the World Cup in Russia.

Tickets are available at Lotto locations nationwide at $300 (covered) and $150 (covered). Gates open at 4pm on Friday. Tickets will not be on sale at the match venue on Friday but once in stock, will be available at the nearest Lotto locations.

T&T Squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip (Morvant Caledonia AIA), Greg Ranjitsingh (Louisville City FC), Adrian Foncette (Police FC).

Defenders: Aubrey David (Dallas FC), Radanfah Abu Bakr (JK Silame Kalev), Sheldon Bateau (FC Krylia Sovetov), Carlyle Mitchell (Seoul E-Land FC), Daneil Cyrus (W Connection FC), Yohance Marshall (Murcielagos FC), Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids).

Midfielders: Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders), Andre Boucaud (Dagenham & Redbridge), Hughtun Hector (W Connection FC), John Bostock (Racing Lens), Levi Garcia (AZ Almaar), Kevin Molino (Orlando City), Khaleem Hyland (KVC Westerlo), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery), Jomal Williams (Murciealagos FC), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada FC).

Forwards: Trevin Caesar (Orange County FC), Shahdon Winchester (Murciealagos FC), Cordell Cato (San Jose Earthquakes), Kenwyne Jones (Central FC)