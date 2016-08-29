T&T swimmers do Goodwill hat-trick

Team T&T did not disappoint at the XXII Goodwill Swimming Championship which was held in St Lucia, recently coming away with their third consecutive win in as many years.

The competition is designed to foster the development of swimmers who have not yet competed at Carifta level or higher in the current year.

Being champions last year at the meet held in T&T, meant that there was a degree of pressure to hold on to the title which in the past had been primarily dominated by Suriname.

T&T completed the hat-trick ahead of Suriname, Barbados, hosts St Lucia, the Bahamas and Guyana.

T&T won 131 medals (51 gold, 45 silver and 35 bronze) for 1, 465 points, well ahead of Suriname’s 1,126 points from 102 medals (39 gold, 33 silver and 30 bronze).

Leading the points for Team T&T was prolific swimmer, Zarek Wilson, swimming his last year in the 9-10 age-group, and medaling in all of his 13 swims, breaking no less than four individual records in the process (two games and two national).

Wilson replaced Zachary Taylor’s 2015 boys’ 50m freestyle record of 29.16 seconds with a new time of 28.26.

Then, in the 50 metre breaststroke he stopped the clock in 37.59 seconds erasing countryman Riquelio Joseph’s record of 38.18.

His two new national age-group records came when he lowered his own 200m freestyle record from two minutes, 17.89 seconds to two minutes, 17.34 seconds, and in the 200m individual medley he set the bar at two minutes, 36.91 seconds down from two minutes 38.04 seconds.

Outstanding swims from the other male swimmers came from Zachary Anthony (Eight & Under), Jonathan Constantine (13-14) and Leshem Morris (15-17), all of whom won the High Points trophy award in their age groups.

Standout among the girls was Zoe Anthony who was rewarded with the High Points trophy in the 9-10 age-group.

T&T also dominated the relays winning 16 of the 28 finals contested which secured the team’s routing of all comers.

In addition, three championship records were set by the 9–10 boys, 400m medley relay team, which comprised of Nikoli Blackman, Wilson, Stachys Harley and Josiah Changar, who were able to erase their compatriots’ 2015 mark of five minutes, 13.62 seconds with a new standard of five minutes, 11.47 seconds.

The depth of the team cannot go unnoticed however, as every single member of the 40-strong swim team medaled in one or more of the events they partook in, ranging from three to as much as thirteen.

This was quite a feat and a just reward for parents who, for the first time in recent history, had to fully fund every aspect of their child’s participation at the meet in St Lucia.

Despite this, the Goodwill swimmers who had been the incubator of Olympians Dylan Carter and Sharntelle McClean, was able to continue its tradition of excellence.

Officials accompanying the team were, manager Denise Farray-Constantine, head coach Mosi Denoon, assistant coaches Patrick Loney Jr, Mark Alexis and Leslyn Alexander, chaperones were Denise Williams-Blackman, Keith Matamoro and Henry John. Able support also came from an almost 100-strong contingent of parents, relatives and well-wishers from T&T who made the trip to St Lucia for the meet.

The XXII Goodwill 2016 Swim Meet concluded with a gala dinner and award function at the St. Lucia Golf course. Next year, it will be held in Guyana.

Final medal standings

Country G S B Total

T&T 51 45 35 131

Suriname 39 33 30 102

Barbados 16 17 19 52

St Lucia 11 6 19 36

Guyana 3 5 7 15

Bahamas 2 12 9 23

Final points standings

1. T&T – 1, 465 pts

2. Suriname – 1,126

3. Barbados – 741

4. St Lucia – 681

5. Bahamas – 586

6. Guyana -373

Age-Group High Points winners>

Eight & Under Girls:

1. Kenyah Deane (B’dos) – 39pts

2. Heidi Baker (B’dos) – 33

3. Passion Daniel (Bah) – 27

Eight & Under Boys:

1. Zachary Anthony (T&T) – 41

2. Ismael Holtuin (Sur) & Theron Herelle (St Lucia) – 35

9-10 Girls:

1. Zoe Anthony (T&T) – 70

2. Adia Deane (B’dos) – 59

3. Naima Hazell (St Lucia) -49

9-10 Boys:

1. Zarek Wilson (T&T) - 86

2. Nikoli Blackman (T&T) – 57

3. Josiah Changar (T&T) – 56

11-12 Girls:

1. Charrisa Brown (Sur) – 42

2. Jadyn George (Guy) – 39

3. Danielle Clarke (B’dos) – 30

11-12 Boys:

1. Jeno Heyns (Sur) – 85

2. Prayen Naipal (Sur) – 63

3. Niel Skinner (B’dos) – 53

13-14 Girls:

1. Tanya Fernald (Sur) – 86

2. Emily Sastrowitomo (Sur) – 52

3. Kami Morean (T&T) – 44

13-14 Boys:

1. Jonathan Constantine (T&T) – 66

2. Ezekiel Wilson (T&T) – 48

3. Jeremiah Vianen (Sur) – 39

15-17 Girls:

1. Anjali Rahan (Sur) – 58

2. Rebecca Lashley (B’dos) – 57

3. Michelle Willoughby (B’dos) – 52

15-17 Boys:

1. Leshem Morris (T&T) – 64

2. Jair Telting (Sur) - 62.5

3. Roche Veldkamp (Sur) – 61.5