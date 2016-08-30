Fourty-one-year-old Camika Mc Letchie holds a bachelors in psychology from the University of St Andrews and is now about to do her masters at the Caribbean Nazarene Collage in Santa Cruz.
Champ Wilson ousted in El Salvador
T&T’s Aaron Wilson, two-time reigning Caribbean Junior champion reached as far as the quarterfinal round of the Junior Boys and Cadet Boys singles competition at the International Table Tennis Federation Circuit Junior & Cadet Open in San Salvador, El Salvador on Sunday.
With a semifinal spot and bronze medal at stake for the least, the third seeded Wilson was beaten by Puerto Rican Francisco Mattias 11-6, 6-11, 10-12, 10-12, 8-11.
Brazilian Siddharta Almeida, who combined with Wilson for the boys team added the singles crown when he beat eighth ranked Puerto Rican Sebastian Echavarria, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7. At the quarter-final stage Almeida accounted for Gabriel Perez 11-4, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, before overcoming Francisco Matias, the sixth seed 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-9.
Echavarria recorded a quarter-final win over Panama’s Jacobo Vahnish, the surprise first round winner over Sweden’s Oskar Danielsson, the no.4 seed (15-13, 17-15, 11-8, 12-10).
One round later, Echavarria had raised the eyebrows even more by overcoming colleague Yomar Gonzalez, the top seed (11-5, 13-11, 11-6, 11-6).
On Saturday, Wilson made light work of his Group Three opponents to end with a 3-0 record at the Alameda Juan Pablo II Centro de Gobierno, San Salvador, Palacio de los Deportes.
Wilson, a member of Carenage Blasters defeated El Salvador’s Oliver Mendoza 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6; Guatemala’s Roerto Diaz 12-10, 11-5, 11-6, and Sweden’s Teodor Siljeholm 11-6, 11-7, 11-7.
However, the trio of Jesse Dookie (1-2), Matthew Mootra (0-3) and Luc O’Young (0-3), the latter two who combined for a quarterfinal showing in the Team event did not get out of their respective groups.
In the T&T Cadet Boys competition Dookie and Fin Boss qualified to the main draw as well but were beaten at the round-of-16 stage while Nikoli Barbour-Alexis missed out due to points-ratio after he ended in a three-way tie in his pool.
Dookie loss to Panama’s Emilio Wong 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-13, 8-11 and beat home town player Walter Acuna 11-5, 11-0, 11-6 in Group Two while Boss went under to Puerto Rico’s Gabriel Perez 2-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 6-11 but then got the better of host smasher Rodrigo Sanchez 11-6, 11-5, 12-10 and Sweden’s Jens Holmqvist 11-8, 11-4, 8-11, 13-11.
Barbour-Alexis tasted defeat at the hands of El Salvador’s Celvin Perez 11-8, 10-12, 6-11, 9-11 but rebounded with wins over Guatemalan Luis Ton 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3 and Costa Rican Juan Trejos 12-10, 11-13, 5-11, 15-13, 11-4 in Group Seven.
However at the end of the series, the trio of Barbour-Alexis, Perez and Ton all had 2-1 records, but based of their better sets won ratio, Ton (8-5) and Perez (7-6) secured the top two spots ahead of the T&T player who had a 70-7 record.
Jacob Vahnish made up for his quarter-final exit in the Junior Boys’ Singles by winning the Cadet Boys’, when he beat Costa Rica’s José Perez 13-11, 11-6, 11-2 to claim the title.
At the semi-final stage, Vahnish ousted Ecuador’s Bryan Escobar 11-2, 12-10, 11-5 while Perez defeated Paraguay’s Elias Apud 5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10.
