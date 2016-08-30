Settle Early: Boucaud warns Soca Warriors teammates

England-born Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge has called on his teammates in the Stephen Hart-coached Soca Warriors to avoid the encounter getting the better of them if they wish to move into the Concacaf hexagonal final round.

Boucaud was speaking after yesterday’s morning training session at Mucurapo.

It was the first session for most of the 24-man squad as the live-in camp kicked off under overcast skies and included a number of other overseas-based players in US-based quartet Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids), Aubrey David (Dallas FC), Trevin Caesar (Orange County) and Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada); Mexican-based trio Yohance Marshall, Jomal Williams and Shahdon Winchester, Radanfah Abu Bakr (Estonia), Carlyle Mitchell (South Korea), new call, goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh (USA), Navael Hackshaw (USA), Khaleem Hyland (Belgium), and the local quintet of Adrian Foncette, Marvin Phillip, captain Kenwyne Jones, Daneil Cyrus and Hughtun Hector.

The rest of the squad inclusive of US Major League Soccer pair, Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders), and Kevin Molino (Orlando City), John Bostock (France), Levi Garcia (Holland), Cordell Cato (USA) and Sheldon Bateau (Russia) were expected in by yesterday afternoon.

“It’s a massive game and everybody knows the importance. I believe if we do what we were doing in the other qualifying games prior to the last three friendlies, we will get the result that we need,” Boucaud said.

“I’ve been playing a lot of games in England on Saturdays and Tuesdays. My team is doing pretty good as we are top of the League at the moment and I’m feeling pretty fit and ready at the moment,” he added.

Boucaud said the past two wins over Guatemala were history, but he does not think T&T needs to change its game approach.

“I think the key would be sticking together and not playing the occasion…we need to play the game as is.

“We all know it’s a big game but I think if we focus on our game and how we are accustomed doing things, sticking together and pull off the result that we can, we’ll be fine on Friday,” Boucaud added.

Midfielder Kevan George, who missed T&T’s last five matches is anticipating a quick start from Guatemala. George says physically he’s in top shape at the moment

“It’s the best feeling in the world to play regularly for your team, and starting and playing 90 minutes. I feel like I’m in the shape of my professional life and I’m happy to be back in the national squad.” George said.

T&T squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip (Morvant Caledonia AIA), Greg Ranjitsingh (Louisville City FC), Adrian Foncette (Police FC). Defenders: Aubrey David (Dallas FC), Radanfah Abu Bakr (JK Silame Kalev), Sheldon Bateau (FC Krylia Sovetov), Carlyle Mitchell (Seoul E-Land FC), Daneil Cyrus (W Connection FC), Yohance Marshall (Murcielagos FC), Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids). Midfielders: Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders), Andre Boucaud (Dagenham & Redbridge), Hughtun Hector (W Connection FC), John Bostock (Racing Lens), Levi Garcia (AZ Almaar), Kevin Molino (Orlando City), Khaleem Hyland (KVC Westerlo), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery), Jomal Williams (Murciealagos FC), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada FC). Forwards: Trevin Caesar (Orange County FC), Shahdon Winchester (Murciealagos FC), Cordell Cato (San Jose Earthquakes), Kenwyne Jones (Central FC)