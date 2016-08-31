One Too Many for Brown

Silvestre de Souza signalled his intention to retain the recently-formatted jockeys’ championship with a ubiquitous treble at Epsom, Monday. Before play started SDS had been caught and passed by erstwhile challenger Jim Crowley.

Resolve of the diminutive Brazilian is impressive, we recognise what this championship means to Silvestre but, hopefully, challenges will be maintained for the next seven weeks, punters wont have to complain about being on 100 per cent triers!

We’ll certainly be keeping tabs on the exciting situation and landing a few winners if indeed de Souza, Crowley, James Boyle and outsider Oisin Murphy give everything in their quest for statistical glory.

Crowley’s agent, Tony Hind, is determined to have another champion on his books, Richard Hughes was his flagship and so he knows just how much his man needs to achieve. Both title leaders are scheduled for Lingfield today where One Too Many is top-weight for a nursery over five furlongs of good to firm on the back of two promising efforts.

Two-year-olds need to run three times and be placed in the frame which means first four; One Too Many is qualified, clear best-in and napped, again!

Trainer David Brown dropped One Too Many back to five at Beverley last month after this Zebedee filly had improved considerably on a quiet debut, beaten only three-quarters of a length at Nottingham.

A replication of that run should suffice, this is an extremely moderate race and you can bet owner John Fretwell, a well-known heavy-hitter with his juveniles, will be reaching deep into those long pockets.

Mark Johnston and Joe Fanning will be expecting twice-raced, clear top-rated, Celestation, to oblige in the Maiden Auction Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs and at good to firm Bath don’t miss Ernststavroblofeld when he attempts to supplement recent Yarmouth gains in the Novice Stakes over an extended five furlongs.