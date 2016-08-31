Red: Friday’s colour

As we celebrate 54 years of Independence today, let us all be certain we know that talk is cheap!

Talking is for pretenders!

It is time for action, where words mean nothing if we cannot substantiate it with the appropriate action and momentum that will give true meaning to the word “Support.”

As a people that talk a lot and are always quick to kick our athletes when they are down, it is time for every citizen to demonstrate that they care about our national teams by spending their own money and attending the very important football match against Guatemala on Friday.

Our Soca Warriors lead the group with 10 points from USA (7 points), Guatemala (6 points). We need only a draw, but after the experiences of November 1989 and December 2014, the nerves will be tingling.

Guatemala media have already issued a do or die cry so their team, having already arrived early for the encounter, are seeking to entrench in their minds the will to succeed. Information from the Guatemalan media suggests there is a strong belief that there is no home advantage for T&T, based on previous results and the passive nature of the home supporters.

As T&T’s captain Kenwyne Jones said on Isports Saturday on i95.5fm: “The cost of tickets to this match is less than the cost of a boat ride.”

It was a damning comment, as truthful as it was sincere, as biting as it was realistic and as telling as it was honest. In this country, people will pay $3,000 to play mas or to buy two tickets for an all inclusive fete. But with ticket prices at $150 (uncovered) and $300 (covered), we are hearing of persons who can afford asking for complementaries or free tickets. This is just wrong. It is time we forget about this freeness attitude and focus on being patriotic.

So what Jones is asking is that as a man, as a woman, as a child, as a citizen, stand up and be counted in this march to Russia 2018. How many of us can remember the pleasure of 2006 in Germany and the feeling of pride when your national anthem was played. It did not matter which part of T&T you were from, everyone was proud that day.

So there is a strong belief that coach Stephen Hart, this wise and experienced tactician, has a plan for Guatemala, who appear to be quite “cocky” and upbeat, given their run of good form. In that regard, we need the entire T&T squad to be focussed, including those players not selected on the starting eleven .

Honestly, given the current mood in the country and the lack of enthusiasm that has permeated whether through social, political or financial issues, T&T needs to exhale and this time with a concerted and united smile. A full stadium is not an option. It must be a certainty and we must demand of each other the assurances required to maintain that momentum all the way through to our next match against the USA on September 6.

Guatemalan spies arrived here over two weeks ago, flying from the USA and other venues. One hopes that the immigration authorities would be vigilant of this, given the number of Spanish speaking persons that appear to arrive here everyday. On our return flight from Brazil, via Panama, 3/4 of the aircraft was filled with non residents and on my previous trips from South America, I witnessed similar numbers. I understand that many are coming through Miami but whatever it is the Guatemalan officials were here and did their independent work and observed everything from the mood of the country to the playing surfaces and even hotels. We must learn to be as competitive. This sometimes makes the difference between winning and losing.

As we look ahead to Friday, let us all not only wear “Red” on the outside but also on the inside, with true pride and let the foreigners understand that this is our culture, our way and they will have to learn it the hard way on Friday and beyond. It may not be pretty when there is so much on the line and so much at stake. For Guatemala, nothing but a win will ensure they move into the round of six. This makes them especially dangerous.

We can expect the Central Americans to come out full steam and throw everything, looking for that early goal to upset the flow of the national team and quiet the home fans. So a testing time is ahead for the Warriors. They must expect such and hopefully will be ready.

Scoring first is critical and if the Warriors can do this, it will force Guatemala to take more chances which could lead to more goals.

It is going to be a most defining game for several on both teams, with not only careers, but positions and pride at stake .

So let us find our voice on Friday and support your team in “RED”, the Soca Warriors.