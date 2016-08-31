TTFA beefs up security for qualifier

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has revealed a meticulous security operational policy to ensure the safety and security of all fans who attend the World Cup qualifying match against Guatemala on Friday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Several meetings and on site viewing have been conducted with all the different arms of the protective services, TTFA security officials and SPORTT to ensure that there would be a comprehensive plan, of which would be monitored and coordinated through a operations centre on Friday.

The TTFA said that spectators can feel comfortable to know that all that is required to ensure their safety and security would be implemented as arrangements.

A thorough research was conducted to rectify matters of the past that may inconvenienced patrons, and there will be strict security protocols implemented, due to intense meetings and planning.

Systems will be implemented to also ensure that there would be no undue frustration for spectators such as long lines and waiting periods to enter the venue.

The TTFA will however seek the support of the public to ensure that such concerns can be even further reduced, if they can adhere to these regulations, and this would cause the entrance into the Stadium to be made even easier for all.

The TTFA have provided the following guidelines for fans:

– No Coolers

– No large Knapsacks

– No alcohol to be brought into the Stadium by spectators

– All spectators will be scanned via walk through scanners on entry,

– All spectators are asked to have their ticket in their hand to show on entry into the Stadium just prior to being searched at that Check Point

– As much as possible, other than motor vehicle keys, spectators are asked to refrain from walking with any type of metal object, to prevent a secondary check.

Spectators are advised of the following restrictions and would not be permitted to bring the following into the Stadium

• Coolers of any size

• Chairs

• Firearms, weapons, and knives

• Fireworks, explosives, and flammable items

• Mace/gas containers

• Glass bottles or containers

• Alcohol

• Illegal drugs or narcotics

• Cans (soft drinks and alcohol)

• Video cameras/ camcorders

• Large Umbrellas:

• Own foodstuff (with plastic cutlery)

• Soft drinks/water in plastic bottles

• Flasks

• Banners and Flags that may be deemed vulgar, racial, discriminatory, sexual in nature, or display advertising which may in any way conflict with the rights of the sponsors of the event ,or deemed to be offensive, or impact on the view of other spectators.

• Any other objects or items or substances that may be deemed in the discretion of TTFA to be offensive, disruptive, dangerous or likely to infringe any party’s rights or any party’s

• Safety or security or any dangerous article or substance not referred to above.

Prohibited items that are discovered during security inspection must be returned to the visitor’s vehicle or will be confiscated. There is no provision of a holding area at the stadium for any of these articles that are prohibited.

– All ticket holders for uncovered stands are to enter through the St John’s Gate – (Gate All persons with Accreditation will not be allowed entry at this gate.

– All ticket holders for the covered stands are to enter through the Lion’s Gate (Gate 3)

– Access also through the Lions Gate

– Security personnel on duty,

– Plain clothes Detectives ,

– Vendors arriving between 11am to 4pm.

– Differently-abled drivers

– Accredited media

– Team buses

– Accredited staff

– Gates would be open to the Public from 4 pm, so all are encouraged to turn up in large numbers from early.

Tickets are on sale at all Lotto locations this week.