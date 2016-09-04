Sportt Director resigns

The board of the Sport Company of T&T (SPORTT) continues to be in disarray following its decision to fire its acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adrian Raymond on Tuesday for what has been termed as “gross misconduct” and the resignation of director Anthony Subero.

However, what has made the developments unsettling according to a source close to the developments are the denial of Sports Minister Darryl Smith that neither a firing took place or a board member has resigned.

According to a person close to the situation with general knowledge of the working of Sportt and who has decided to speak to the Sunday Guardian anonymously, the situation got worse following the public announcement of the Sport Minister on Friday evening.

The Source explained: “I listened to an interview on i95FM on Friday in which the Sports Minister was asked by commentator Andre Baptiste, ‘What about Adrian Raymond, is he still there, is he gone, has he been replaced, what’s the latest information on that? ....The Minister responded: ‘There’s a board at the Sportt company and Michael Phillips is the chairman and Adrian Raymond was an acting CEO and I think they are about to hire somebody to come in for the job, but you will have to speak to the chairman with regards to that.’”

Being quizzed further about the status of Raymond, the Minister said, “He’s not the CEO anymore but I think he is in the capacity of the marketing manager. You need to talk to the chairman about that.”

The source said that those utterings by the Minister are very troubling because the board has taken a decision to sever ties with Raymond.

“The vote was five for, two against and one abstention, so how come now the Minister could say that he think Raymond is the marketing manager of Sportt. My question to the Minister is who made that decision that Raymond is marketing manager?

“Raymond was issued with two letters, the first with regards to the termination of his acting appointment as Sportt CEO and a second letter was with regards to terminating his employment from the organisation.”

The source added that since the board decision on Tuesday Raymond has not denied or confirmed that he was fired.

“Again the question is why he has not given the media a definite response when questioned about his status with the organisation.”

In addition, the source pointed out that some members of the board are not surprised because there’s confirmation from within the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs that the Minister held a meeting with both Raymond and Subero, who is head of the audit committee at SPORTT, on Thursday.

Again, the source asked: “In what capacity did the Minister meet with Raymond and Subero.”

When asked why the board took action against Raymond the source said, “This has been a decision long overdue because Raymond has refused on many occasions to carry out and follow the board’s instructions. And he also by-passed the chairman while seeking advise on board decisions.”

Asked if Subero, the current general manager, Enterprise Risk Management at the Republic Bank Limited had resigned the source said: “Mr Subero resigned in writing via a letter addressed to the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs and dated August 30, 2016 and copied to both Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Finance, and Anna-Maria Garcia Brooks, general manager, Human Resources at Republic Bank.”

When asked during the interview if one member of the board had resigned the Minister responded: “No, no that’s not true.” The Source said, “Those responses by the Minister are very unfortunate because the chairman accepted the letter of resignation from Mr Subero.

“So, I want to ask in what capacity is Mr Subero will be returning to the Sport Company if he has not resigned?

“The Sport Company is the implementation arm of the Ministry of Sport for programmes involving 15 National Sporting Organisations (NSOs) and projects and if when it makes decisions they are over ridden by the Minister then there’s no need for a board at the Sport Company.”

Yesterday, several calls by us to Michael Phillips, the chairman of the sport company proved futile.

The Minister concluded his interview on i95FM by describing the present developments as “a storm in a tea cup and that the people are starving for news, negative news in sports.”