T&T U-19 basketballers win Jamaica club title

Under-19 basketballers Ezeoha Santiago, Mohammed Elias and Jabari Narcis represented T&T well so much so that they picked up the top awards in helping the national youth team cop the title at the Jamaica Hoopfest Club Tournament which took place in Montego Bay, Jamaica, a week ago.

Santiago emerged the “Most Valuable Player”, Elias was named the “Most Defensive Player” and Narcis won the prize for most points in a competition designed for youth club teams from Jamaica and the United States. Santiago was also named on the All Tournament Selection team along with teammates Tyrik Singh and Kushaiah King.

T&T, coached by Mario Davis, met Team NYC (New York City) of USA in the final and claimed a 92-87 victory in double overtime thanks to topscorer Santiago, who netted 27 points, pulled down six rebounds, shared the ball four times and had three steals. Brandon Jacobs led Team NYC with a match-high 37 points, grabbing seven rebounds, with 10 assists and stole the ball five times.

The T&T unit played unbeaten throughout the youth tournament, beating Old Harbour of Jamaica 81-45, Montego Bay Green also of Jamaica (77-59) and Team NYC (85-69) in the early rounds before defeating the New York team by five points in the title-match.

Davis was assisted by Johnathan Weekes and Stefan Dillon along with Edmond Springer serving as manager and Lincoln Charles was the physio/trainer.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Final

T&T 92 (Ezeoha Santiago 27 pts/6 rebs/4 asts/3 stls) vs Team NYC/USA 87 (Brandon Jacobs 37 pts/7 rebs/10 asts/5 stls).

Preliminary rounds

Montego Bay Black 35 (Ryan Whyte 16 pts/5 asts/10 rebs) vs Team NYC/USA 70 (Jovayne Walters 33 pts/15 rebs/5 blocks

Montego Bay Green 32 vs Team NYC 60

T&T 85 (Jabari Narcis 28 pts/7 rebs/2 blks) vs Team NYC/USA 69 (Brandon Jacobs 35 pts/6 rebs/10 assts/3 stls).

T&T 77 vs Montego Bay Green 59

Old Harbour 39 (Nicoloy Bailey 20 pts/8 rebs/3 asts) vs Montego Bay Green 49 (Tafari Vassell 18 pts/6 rebs)

Old Harbour 45 (Nicoloy Bailey 15 pts 5 rebs) vs T&T 81 (K King 19 pts)

Montego Bay Green 41 vs Montego Bay Black 44

Old Harbour 47 (Javel Redwood 18 pts/10 rebs/3 blks) vs Team Nyc/USA 69 (Brandon Jacobs 33 pts/7 rebs/7 asts)

All Tournament selection team

Brandon Jacobs

(Team NYC/USA)

Ezeoha Santiago (T&T)

Jovayne Walters (Team NYC/USA)

Kushaiah King (T&T)

Davion Lee (Team NYC/USA)

Tyrik Singh (T&T)

Javel Redwood (Old Harbour)

Nicoly Bailey (Old Harbour)

Tafari Vassell

(Montego Bay Green)

Brendan Dawkins

(Montego Bay Green)

Ryan Whyte

(Montego Bay Black)