TTOC validates Team TTO’s Chef de Mission

T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) is adamant that Dr Ian Hypolite fulfilled the duties as Chef de Mission for the 32-member T&T team that participated in the Olympic Games which was held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, last month.

Dr Hypolite, an Olympic coach and sport medicine physician, joined ESPN to provide studio analysis during the track and field segment of the Games, from August 12-21. He worked alongside ESPN’s team of experts and Olympians including ESPN FC and ESPNcricinfo commentator Alexis Nunes and England Women’s Cricket World Cup champion Isa Guha, the official hosts of the show, Jamaica’s Olympic 200 metres medallist Grace Jackson, Dominican Republic’s Olympic gold medallist Felix Sanchez, TV commentator and Olympic champion Dwight Stones, former Olympic swimmer Janelle Atkinson of Jamaica and ESPN’s football expert and former goalkeeper Shaka Hislop.

A release sent yesterday by the TTOC stated that Dr Hypolite in no way fell short in serving as the main representative and spokesperson of Team TTO for the Games.

“The T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) has noted the sentiments and statements surrounding the role of the Chef de Mission at the recently-concluded Rio Games 2016.

“The TTOC has further noted the specific questions concerning the role of Dr Ian Hypolite as Chef de Mission for Team TTO and his role as an analyst on the inaugural Caribbean focused coverage of the Olympic Games.

“The TTOC confirms that at no time during the four weeks of Team TTO’s participation in the Rio Games, including the pre-games camp, did the Chef de Mission either abdicate his role or delegate any of his duties.

“The TTOC therefore affirms that Dr Hypolite discharged all of the responsibilities assigned to him as Chef de Mission.”

“The TTOC also wishes to clarify that in the matters related to the disqualification of the TTO men’s relay teams, the duty to lodge a protest with the International Olympic Committee officials, rested with a specific team official, who discharged this duty according to protocol and that such a duty did not rest primarily with the Chef de Mission. We are also satisfied that Dr Hypolite maintained ongoing communication with team officials during and after the disqualification, ensuring that all aspects of the procedures related to lodging a protest against a disqualification were in fact followed.”

“The TTOC appreciates that information related to the duties and procedures of officials supporting a country’s delegation may not rest in the public domain and in light of the recent circumstances, the TTOC is prepared to bring more information to the public’s attention, as it relates to team officials, as part of the TTOC’s ongoing marketing and brand transformation agenda.

“The TTOC thanks the national community for their ongoing support and constructive involvement in the progress of achieving ten or more Olympic gold medals by the year 2024.”