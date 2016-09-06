Coach Garcia drops 2 best hockey players after revolt

WALTER ALIBEY

T&T’s senior women’s team will be without top two players — Alana Lewis and Samantha Olton — when Round One of the World Hockey League is held in Mexico later this month.

The players were dropped for disciplinary reasons, the T&T Guardian was told. A source close to the team said Lewis and Olton demanded that certain players be selected on the 21-member team currently in training at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, under head coach Brian Garcia.

According to the source, the players questioned the criteria for selection when they noticed certain players in training, and later followed it up with a letter to the management staff threatening to withhold their services.

The letter, it is understood, called for the team to abandon the tournament if certain players were selected. The criteria for selection required players to reach a certain level from a now mandatory ‘Beep Test’ used by all sporting organisations.

Lewis, who was voted Hockey Player of the Year for the past three years (2013, 2014 and 2015), was the captain of the team, while Olton, the 2015 Junior Player of the Year, is considered a tremendous asset.

Contacted yesterday coach Garcia said while he did not want to engage in anything that will disrupt the preparation of the team, he felt the team was stronger without the players, as their actions have shown their lack of commitment which will eventually hamper the unit at the tournament.

Garcia said: “It is quite alright for players to have an opinion on the composition of the team, but when one puts it in writing to the staff and demand they will not play if certain players are selected, then it borders on disrespect.”

He noted the players were later called into a meeting and told that team selection was not their responsibility. He made it clear coaches pick players for different reasons, tactically and otherwise.

He added: “Because of the volume of tournaments for junior players in recent times, the senior players have been out of action for a while, but coaches choose players on their ability, which is the responsibility given to him.

“We must never reach a position where players are making demands on the selection of the team, as it will be the beginning of the end of T&T sports. This does not happen anywhere in the world and therefore I told the players I could not accept their behaviour.”

He made it clear hockey will go on with or without the players. “I think they are good players who have a lot to offer, but they must not use their abilities to dictate what happens in the sport. I think the sad thing is that the players have shown no remorse for their actions, as they really feel that they can demand who the coach should pick.”

Apart from team selection the players also queried player attendance at training sessions.

Garcia said he only wanted the players to focus on playing, adding he thought Lewis particularly, could have channeled her energy towards helping the many young players who look up to her.