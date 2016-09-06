It takes a village to raise an Olympic champion

Change is a constant in life. Every day new discoveries are being made that change the way we do things. It is the same for sports; things like techniques, equipment, and even rules are constantly subject to change. However, there is one thing that will never change in sport, and that is the goal of winning.

Athletes are always seeking ways to gain any advantage over their opponents in order to emerge as the victor but, they can’t do it on their own. They say it takes a village to raise a child, well it takes a team of specialised sports professionals to raise an Olympian and an Olympic champion.

There are several sport professionals who each play an integral role in athlete performance and are therefore essential for Team TTO athlete support teams. Things That Matter seeks to educate the public on who these sport specialists are, and why T&T needs them. Today we look at the role of a sport biomechanist.

What is biomechanics?

Biomechanics is the study of human movement and the forces which cause the movement. Sport biomechanics is the sport science field that applies the laws of mechanics and physics to human performance, in order to gain a greater understanding of performance in athletic events through modeling, simulation and measurement.

Why is sport biomechanics important? The following are but a few ways in which sport biomechanics contribute to performance enhancement:

1 Technique improvements

The laws and principles of sport biomechanics are particularly helpful for improving techniques to match the mechanical demands of various fields of sports. One example of how biomechanics research has made a great impact on technique was a revelation made in the early ’70s, by Ronald Brown and James “Doc” Counsilman (1971), which led to a change in the way in which swimmers executed their strokes.

Brown and Counsilman found that the lift forces acting on the hand as it moved through the water were much more important in propelling a swimmer through the water than previously thought. Their research indicated that rather than pulling the hand in a straight line backward through the water to produce a propulsive drag force, the swimmer should move the hand back and forth in a sweeping action as it is pulled backward to produce propulsive lift and drag forces. This technique is now taught by swimming coaches and teachers throughout the world.

2 Injury prevention

Many overuse injuries have been attributed to doing repetitive actions with poor technique since most musculoskeletal injuries have a mechanical origin where the stress applied to muscles and joints, exceed the strength of the muscle tissues. Therefore, a sport biomechanist can play a crucial role in injury prevention by early detection of mechanical flaws in athletes’ techniques and educating them on how to how to rectify those flaws accordingly.

3 Equipment modifications

Sports biomechanists can also increase performance by either changing an athlete’s gear itself, or the way in which the athlete utilises his gear. An example of the former can be suggesting modifications on aerodynamic suit designs for sprinters; while an example of the latter can be something as discrete as the way a cyclist uses his bike by fine-tuning the position he assumes on his bike in order for his leg muscles to be placed in favourable positions where force output would be maximised.

How does a biomechanist exactly get his/her job done?

Biomechanists determine all that they need to by conducting various performance evaluations with the use of different sport technologies. Most evaluations are done through video analysis via motion capture technologies. Video analysis is very important for athlete improvement because it allows the biomechanist to pinpoint movement flaws specific to that athlete.

If a sport biomechanist is running a video analysis of a sprinter for example, he/she can calculate and collect data such as the athlete’s reaction time, torso and joint angles in the drive phase, stride length, cadence, etc. and make recommendations on how each of those things need to be improved in order to increase the sprinter’s performance.

With a command of movement science and analysis technologies, a sport biomechanist can help athletes do amazing things on the field, and see to it that athletes are doing the best they can to stay on the top.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today's Thing That Matter Guest contributor is Shernice Thomas, BSc Kinesiology - Exercise Science, University of Houston.