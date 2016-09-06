PM Rowley hosts T&T Olympians

T&T Olympians were the honoured guests at a function hosted by Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley on Sunday at his residence.

Dr Rowley used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the group of athletes who represented T&T at the Rio Olympic Games last month as well as on other world stages. He noted that T&T has had a tremendous record in sport dating back to the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Present for the celebration were Olympic bronze medallist javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott, shot-putter Cleopatra Borel, sailor Andrew Lewis, hurdler Janeil Bellille, quatermiler Machel Cedenio and sprinters Keston Bledman, Semoy Hackett, Reyare Thomas, Khalifa St Fort and Kyle Greaux.

Aso sharing in the moment were Minister of Sport and Youth Affair Darryl Smith, T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis and chairman of the Sport Company of T&T (Sportt), Michael Phillips.

Dr Rowley also articulated his disappointment at the untoward comments directed at the athletes in recent times and instead commended them for making the sacrifices required to get their talent on the world stage.

Prime Minister Rowley urged the athletes to always do their best and to marry talent with attitude.

Additionally, Dr Rowley expressed the government’s intention to nurture sports from the primary school level with proper coaching and competitions and even up to university level with a view to promote careers in sport.

Dr Rowley also thanked the corporate sponsors who were also present including BPTT, ScotiaBank, Tribal Connections, Guardian Group of Companies and the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).