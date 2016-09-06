Successful camp for SOS Basketball Academy

Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy’s camp deserves much recognition for producing a number of national players that competed in youth Championships hosted in various countries in the region, recently.

Led by former national player and SOS Basketball Academy head coach Kern George, the “Ball All Summer” basketball camp, which took place at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena from July 11–August 29, maintained its focus on enhancing participants’ knowledge and athletic ability in the sport of basketball, encouraging the pursuit of educational achievement, and advocating socially responsible behaviour.

Some 50 participants from T&T and the United States, took part in what was the fourth edition of the camp, with a number of great accomplishments coming both on and off the court.

Academy members Nickolai Mills, Kalique Robertson-Forrester, Jedidiah Celestine and Jamal Prince journeyed to Georgetown, Guyana as part of the T&T Boys’ Under-16 basketball team which took part in Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) U-16 Championship in July.

At the U-15 level, Jadon Daniel and Jaheim Evelyn joined Mills, Prince and Robertson-Forrester on the T&T roster in Patillas, Puerto Rico for the CentroBasket U-15 Championships last month. In Jamaica, Charles Williams, Clint Graham and Mohammed Elias all featured for the local team on their way to bagging gold at the Caribbean Hoopfest Under-19 Tournament in Montego Bay last week.

Great delight accompanied the release of recent Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations results, with the group of participants who sat exams excelling in their various subjects. Also, as part of the Purpose, Passion, Praise (P3) initiative held at the Tropical Angel Harps pan yard, Southern Main Road, Enterprise on August 27, participants were provided with an opportunity to exercise positive social interaction through involvement in peer mentorship.

The success of the camp was once again made possible through the support of a cast of dedicated personnel. SOS assistant coach Kenyatta Alfred was a mainstay throughout the camp, while guest coaches Stefan Dillon, head coach of the University of T&T (UTT) and Ian “Poison” Gomes, Brian Chase Basketball Academy coach, visited to tutor participants on improving ball handling and the art of shooting, respectively.

Avionne Maule, of the T&T Defence Force, lent her expertise in physiotherapy, while Renaldo Alexander and Saleem Henry of GT Fitness challenged the campers with a series of strength and conditioning exercise routines over the course of the two months.

With the conclusion of the camp, training now resumes to its regular weekend schedule (Saturdays 9 am–1 pm, Sundays 5 pm–7 pm).