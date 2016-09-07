Trinidad Derby looms

The Trinidad Derby will be run off as usual on Republic Day, September 24 and after the exciting racing on Southern Sales and Services Sponsored Independence Day Card of August 31, the race is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory.

Going into Independence Day, two horses, both owned by legendary owner Merlin Samlalsingh, stood head and shoulders above their contemporaries. Two year old champion, The Gatsby, had only been beaten once and that was by the narrowest of margins by stable companion and hitherto unbeaten, Academy Award. Unfortunately both colts subsequently incurred racing injuries and it was unclear if or whether they would return. Independence Day saw the return of the Easter Guineas winner, Academy Award.

While these two colts were away, a few pretenders to their crowns continued to emerge. While the native bred horses were not showing any consistency, except for Desert Dancer, two other Jamaican colts began to grow in stature. One, Howsweetitis, has so far danced every dance in the Classics without being able to challenge the big two. The other, Crown the King, had his own troubled past to overcome. After making his debut in the same event at Academy Award and being well beaten by that horse, he was on the sidelines with his own injury. He only returned to the races less than one month ago but looked very impressive against a mediocre field.

In one of the best races of the day, the two colts lined up against a decent field of 70-55 rated animals to contest a 1,750 metres event on the dirt. The race did not go to script but it certainly introduced a new variable to the Derby equation. While Academy Award completely fluffed his lines as the 4/5 favourite, Crown The King announced himself as a serious Derby candidate with an authoritative win over the beaten 2015 Derby favourite Man to Come.

The only slight concern for his connections would be that his breeding, a son of Urban King, does not scream stayer and he seemed to be tiring in the closing stages as both the second and third Indy Anna Baby closed on him. Nevertheless the time was extremely good, 1.50.3 and his class could very well carry him very close on th day. While it would be foolhardy to write off Academy Award, it was certainly not the performance that his connections would have wanted to see going into the big one itself. Of equal concern to his connections would be the continued absence of The Gatsby, who has now been off the track for almost four months by the time of the Derby.

None of the fillies who contested the Gleneagles are unlikely to prove threats to the boys in the Derby, if any bother to turn up. Unlike prior years, there are none of the Jamaican raced classic contenders nominated to compete this year so the race is going to be won by a horse that we have seen regularly on these shores. The uncertainty and open nature of the contest is a sponsor’s dream and the Arima Race Club should begin to promote the fiercely competitive nature of this year’s event from the earliest possible opportunity.

The other top class event scheduled to be run off is the Diamond Stakes for the top class horses. An interesting field of 15 have paid their second subscriptions for the event and it is another beguiling field. Heading the list must be 2015 Stewards Cup winner and champion sprinter, the SIR owned Control Unit.

Top stayer, Thisonesforron, must also go very close. His forte is staying but he will be finishing very strongly in the closing stages. The 2014 Stewards Cup winner, Crime of Passion, is also listed to participate. Transpire, last year’s Gold Cup winner, is also dropping back in distance but he has a lot of speed and his last run in the Champagne Stakes on the turf can be safely ignored.

Also listed to compete is last year’s top imported three year old, Clermont County. Two of this year’s leading imported three year olds, Dunkirk Express and Whisper Light are also entered and it will be interesting to see how they fare against their elders if they run. There is also the intriguing Conquest Bespoke, a son of Breeders Cup winner, Speightstown, also listed to compete.

September is always a big month for horse racing in this country and this month should be no different.

Let us all try to enjoy the horse racing for what it is, entertainment and friendship and the jovial competitiveness of horse racing. It remains the best sports ever and we need more owners.