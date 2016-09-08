Edwards brace powers Shiva to victory

Ronald Edwards scored a pair of first-half goals to lead Shiva Boys Hindu College to a 3–1 whipping of Presentation College of San Fernando in the opening match of a double-header of the 2016 Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) at Irwin Park Savannah, Siparia, yesterday.

Hoping to improve on a fifth-placed league showing from last year, Shiva Boys, under new coach Hayden Ryan, was quick to settle on the wet and un-even surface and took the lead as early as the second minute, through Edwards, from close range off a Junior Assoon right-sided centre, before the latter set up Quinn Rodney to make it 2–0 midway through the half.

At the other end of the field, Shiva Boys goalkeeper, Denzil Smith showed why he was voted among the 2015 All Star team with two standout saves to keep a blank sheet.

However, nine minutes before the interval, Presentation pulled one back when winger Omri Baird was brought down in the 18-yard box and referee Kheilon Bacchus pointed to the spot and former national captain Kareem Riley made no mistake with the spot kick to cut the deficit.

Edwards then restored Shiv Boys’ cushion when he twisted and turned before he fired in a low shot for a 3–1 lead.

Presentation College began the second-half in much better fashion, but Gerard Gordon wasted a chance to make it 3–2 when he saw a close range blast parried way by Smith and Shiva boys emerged victorious.