San Juan North holds champ Naparima 2-2

Two-time defending league champions Naparima College began its bid for a three-peat with a 2-2 draw against San Juan North Secondary after squandering a 2-0 lead in the feature match of a double-header kick off the 2016 Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) at Irwin Park Savannah, Siparia, yesterday.

After enjoying the better of the early exchanges, Akinola Gregory reacted first to a rebound off the San Juan North goalkeeper Shandell Byer to put his team up 1-0 in the 16th minute and ten minutes later, Renaldo Francois also reacted first to a ball that came back off the left upright from a long-range Shobal Celestine free-kick to slot home.

Six minutes before the half, Ronaldo Boyce provided San Juan North with a lifeline when he robbed Naparima captain Shane Sandy of the ball and poked it past the onrushing keeper to trail 2-1.

San Juan North then stunned the defending champions when it tied up the score at 2-2 through Boyce, with his second of the contest to earn his team a share of the points.

Results

Yesterday’s

Shiva Boys 3 (Renaldo Edwards 2, Quinn Rodney) vs Presentation (San Fernando) 1 (Kareem Riley pen)

San Juan North 2 (Renaldo Boyce 2) vs Naparima 2 (Akinola Gregory, Renaldo Francois)

Today’s matches

Signal Hill vs Pleasantville, Signal Hill, 3.40pm

Fatima vs St Anthony's, Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo Road, 3.40pm

QRC vs St Augustine Secondary, QRC Ground, St Clair, 3.40pm

St Benedict's vs Fyzabad Secondary, Mahaica Oval, Pt Fortin, 3.40pm

St Mary's vs Trinity Moka, St Mary's Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair, 3.40pm

East Mucurapo Secondary.