Breaking: TT Paralympic athlete Akeem Stewart wins gold

T&T Paralympic athlete Akeem Stewart has broken the world record twice in one night, with his final throw reaching 57.32 metres, winning gold for T&T.

Stewart set a new world record in javelin at the Paralympics in Rio minutes earlier with a throw of 57.23 metres.

Stewart broke his own record, as he was the previous record holder in 2015 with a throw of 54.77 metres.

His throw of 57.23 metres in his first throw in the final, three metres ahead of the second thrower.

Stewarts record falls in the T/F 44 sport class.

This sport class is designated for athletes with limb definencies , such as amputations. In the sport classes 42 to 44, the legs are affected by impairment.