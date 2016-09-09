BREAKING: World Javelin Record for Akeem Stewart

Trinidad and Tobago's Akeem Stewart has set a new world record in javelin at the Paralympics in Rio.

Stewart broke his own record, as he was the previous record holder in 2015 with a throw of 54.77 metres.

Stewart, on Friday, threw 57.23 metres in his first throw in the final, three metres ahead of the second thrower.

Stewart is in the gold medal spot with more throws still left in the competition.

Stewarts record falls in the T/F 44 sport class.

This sport class is designated for athletes with limb definencies , such as amputations. In the sport classes 42 to 44, the legs are affected by impairment.

Classifications in the sports provides a structure for competition. Athletes competing in Paralympic sports have an impairment that leads to a disadvantage in sport.