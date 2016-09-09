John Williams: I’ll resign if allegations are proven

WALTER ALIBEY

David John-Williams, president of the T&T Football Association has promised to resign as president of the T&T Football Association (TTFA) if any of the accusations made against him can be proven by anyone.

The football association boss has been the subject of a major criticisms for his management style, ranging from claims that he used monies belonging to the TTFA to fund his campaign for presidency of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) recently in July, to accusations by former sports commentator Selwyn Melville that the association filed for trademark in the United States and Europe for the ownership of the ‘Soca Warriors’ brand.

The embattled president denied he ever instructed anyone, neither did he make attempts on behalf of the association for ownership of the ‘Soca Warriors’ name and called on those making allegations to provide proof, saying he could not comment further on the matter as it was gaining the attention of the courts.

Melville, who has been in a battle with the football association for ownership of the ‘Soca Warriors’ name, dating back to the Jack Warner era, claimed in a newspaper report that the proceedings started under the Raymond Tim Kee-led TTFA and was continued by the John-Wiliams administration.

He also lashed out at the media for, what he considered as, taking a biased position against him.

John-Williams: “They have reported that TTFA monies were used to fund my campaign for CFU presidency, so I am challenging the reporter to bring evidence of this and I will resign. It is all being lapped up by the public but all will be revealed in the fullness of time.”

In the whirlwind of accusations since becoming president last November, the TTFA boss was also the subject for allegedly walking into a national team practice session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in May and addressing the players privately, though coach national coach Stephen Hart and members of his staff were there.

Reports stated he asked Hart and other staff members to step aside before he attempted to convinced them to accept an international friendly match against Equatorial Guinea on June 10, which the players had rejected.

Yesterday, John-Williams made it clear it was a blatant lie. “Can you actually see the president of the football association walking into a training session and addressing players without the coach? Can you imagine that?” John Williams asked. As his tone had already signalled the answer.

He pointed out to the T&T Guardian: “They have accused me of being a dictator and making decisions without consultation with the TTFA Board and they have said appointments have been made in the TTFA against the constitution that governs us, so I say to them all, to bring the proof.”

He added: “I have turned down the opportunity to run for TTFA president on four occasions and it is not a paying position, so I can walk away from this in the morning and not be concerned. However, I have given a commitment to assist in the development of local football and I am doing so. For now I am taking the pressure, but history will absolve me and all will see me for who I am truly. I await the evidence, now,” he ended.