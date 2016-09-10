Dwight Yorke provides inspiration for Under 17s

The National Under 17 footballers stepped up preparations this week, ahead of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round of World Cup qualifiers and captain John-Paul Rochford and his teammates were graced by the presence of former Manchester United and ex-national captain and striker Dwight Yorke on Monday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Russell Latapy, popularly known as ‘The Little Magician’ by football fans, took over as coach of the team almost a month ago, replacing Ken Elie and he immediately took the opportunity to invite his ex-teammate and close friend to the training session, to pass on words of wisdom as well as conduct a session on goal scoring with the forwards.

The former Aston Villa star immediately became a star attraction and got the full attention of the young players, as he spoke about his time on the pitch with members of the team. He credited the David John-Williams-led T&T Football Association for recruiting Latapy on board its national youth team programme and urged the players of the need to progress in the coming tournament.

On Thursday Yorke said: “I think the T&T Football Association has obviously done a great thing in introducing Russell back into the system. I think his experience and passion for country is immense. He has given thirty years of service to the country and I think T&T will benefit from his experience, as he is a huge name in our country. I think he is someone that the youths will understand and look up to in a very positive way.”

He noted “It was a great pleasure to get the opportunity to work alongside Russell, even if it was only for a couple of hours. The fact that I worked with the strikers looking at the young talent and coming through to see where our football is, is something that will always be positive. I like what I’ve been seeing of the senior team in terms of the young players coming through.

“I think T&T football is in a very good place at the moment. It’s now to capitalise on these good moments and not go backwards as we’ve done in previous years. Let’s hope that it continues to grow.”

Yorke who also played for Sunderland and Birmingham City in the English Premier League (EPL) explained that since Latapy has been in charge of the team for only a brief period, there should not be too much pressure on the young players, saying it would be difficult for Russell and his team to win the tournament.

“I don’t think people should get too carried away with the fact that he is in charge and everything is all honky dory. There is a lot of work to be done with that youth system and we need to remember he’s only taken over the team for two weeks to try and turn things around. I think people who will come out and support the young boys will see positive changes, but whether he has had enough time to turn things around and to implement his system, I think it’s too short of a time. Nevertheless I think he ’s been doing a great job and getting the best out of the kids and that has to be a positive effect” Yorke said.

T&T will face Haiti in their opening match at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 7:30pm on September 16th while Jamaica will take on Bermuda from 5pm in the first game of a double header. T&T then face Bermuda on September 18th at 6.30 pm and later Jamaica on September 20 at 7.30 pm.

Group A matches will be played at the Ato Boldon Stadium while Group B, which comprises Curacao, Cuba, Guadeloupe and Suriname, will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The top five teams from the tournament will advance to the CONCACAF Final round in Panama City next April towards the 2017 FIFA Under 17 World Cup in India.